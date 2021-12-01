Pine Bluff School District students point to communication in combating crime

Before members of the Gang Reduction Initiative of Pine Bluff announced its funding stage to the general public Tuesday, Pine Bluff School District students aired their ideas on how to combat violence in the city.

A select group of 200 students from Pine Bluff High School, Dollarway High School, Jack Robey Junior High School and Robert F. Morehead Middle School convened inside the high school's McFadden Gymnasium to share their thoughts with United Citizens of Pine Bluff organizer Kymara Seals and education leaders in the latest of the anti-crime organization's town halls.

The sixth- through 12th-graders cited issues such as "hostile situations" between students and faculty members, lack of communication between adults and youths and a lack of fun activities in Pine Bluff. One student even suggested the minimum age to work in Arkansas – 16 without a permit and 14 with a permit "in most cases," according to child labor laws – be lowered to allow youths to do productive things rather than engage in criminal activity.

"They just asked how are people our age getting guns and weapons and whatnot, and the honest answer is it probably starts at home," PBHS senior Kee'Darie Bush said. "A lot of trauma gets passed down to people my age, to this day. We only have so much rights to do anything up until we're 18. A lot of these people go through problems with their parents, and it rubs off on them. A lot of the times, some people don't have the will to break out of those cycles and what not, but it has to start somewhere, and it's with communication and expressing it's OK to get help with mental illness, because it's the same way you would go get help if you broke an arm or leg or had a heart condition. It's the same way, and people don't take it seriously enough, especially in the Black community."

A lot of miscommunication happens as a result of a lack of communication, Bush said. An example she used is that so many feel they must view the world the same way as others.

"The world is changing every day," she said. "We as people change ... every ... day."

Dollarway senior Alayna Williams gave multiple points during the hour-long assembly. She believes understanding people more may reduce unnecessary conflicts.

"Some people may create a conflict when there isn't one," Williams said. "In order to fix that, just learn your situation and learn who you're talking to, learn the people you're around. That can also create communication skills as well as understanding people more."

Williams also stressed that approaching a situation with positive behavior can bring about a positive result. As other students pointed out the need for more kid-friendly environments and activities, Williams said she thinks places like laser-tag centers and movie theaters – places not found in Pine Bluff – could promote better interaction.

"When you have more things to do in the city and you have more fun, you give more opportunities for people to have better communication skills and better ways to interact to different things," Williams said. "They have a variety of ways to respond to things, basically."

Seals, who organized a similar assembly at Watson Chapel High School on Oct. 21, said the PBSD town hall went very well.

"Every question, comment and concern was legitimate," Seals said. "Our group took notes, and we feel good about being able to address some things in the short term and things in the long term. A number of the things we heard today, we heard over at Watson Chapel."

Seals was joined by Watson Chapel School District student engagement coordinator Kerri Williams and retired teachers Mattie Collins and Marva Crater.

PBSD Superintendent Barbara Warren and Seals are members of the steering committee behind the Gang Reduction Initiative of Pine Bluff, or GRIP, and announced some related programs geared toward mentoring students and keeping them away from violent crime, such as the OK Program and Each One Reach One. Part of the $330,000 in state funds GRIP received comes from the Arkansas Department of Education, which operates the district.

"Every GRIP meeting, I give a report," Seals said about the United Citizens' connection to the newly announced initiative. "They are fully aware we are fully engaged. ... We are working together for solutions. We are working together to reduce gun violence and gang activity."

Both Warren and Seals noted the improvement in communication between adults and students following the young people's concerns.

"Even today I could see because we were all in the same room having that conversation the communication started to improve today," Seals said, "and that's a key part of this, being able to communicate, making sure people have a safe space to go to, 1-on-1, knowing who they go to for certain issues."