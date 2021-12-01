Prep Basketball Roundup

BOYS

Springdale 53, Greenwood 36

Three players scored in double-figures as the Bulldogs claimed a road win.

Anthony Thomas led the way for Springdale with 16 points. Tevin Tate and Isaiah Sealy scored 10 points each.

Samuel Forbus knocked down four three-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points for Greenwood.

Gravette 67, Lincoln 54

Gravette overcame a slow start with a strong second half and earned its first win of the season at Lincoln.

Dakota Sizemore and Brady Hunt each had 17 points for the Lions, who regrouped from an 11-6 deficit to take a 24-22 halftime lead and extend it to 45-36 after three quarters. Gabriel Edgmon chipped in 11 for Gravette (1-4).

Bruce Dye and Trey Reed led Lincoln with 12 points apiece, while Kyler Calvin and Drew Moore each contributed 10.

Gainesville, Mo. 83, Berryville 56

Berryville fell behind 20-10 after one quarter and lost during the Forsyth, Mo., Invitational.

Jake Wilson had 14 points and Weston Teague 11 for the Bobcats, who trailed 42-22 at halftime and 62-43 after three quarters.

Pea Ridge 38, Mansfield 29

Pea Ridge took control in the second and third quarters and knocked off Mansfield during opening-round action of the Golden Arrow Classic in Lavaca.

The Blackhawks (2-2) outscored the Tigers 15-8 in the second quarter for a 24-15 halftime cushion, then extended that to a 34-20 margin to end the third quarter.

Bric Cates had 16 to lead Pea Ridge, which advances to a Thursday semifinal game.

Bergman 65, Life Way Christian 35

Bergman stormed out to a 32-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a win over Life Way Christian during the opening round of the Duel at the Dome tournament in West Fork.

Walker Patton had 24 points and Kaden Ponder 22 for the Panthers, who led 45-16 at halftime and 58-23 after three quarters.

Bergman will return to action Thursday with a semifinal game.

GIRLS

Gravette 67, Lincoln 37

Gravette jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a nonconference victory over host Lincoln.

The Lady Lions led 37-18 at halftime and 47-28 after three quarters.

Shiloh Christian 57, Russellville 55

Hailey Tunnell had 34 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 21 seconds remaining, to lead Shiloh Christian to a road win Monday night over Russellville.

Tunnell's bucket gave the Lady Saints a 56-55 cushion, then Eden Graves came up with a key steal with 10 seconds left. Tunnell then hit a free throw with 8 seconds remaining for the final score.

Maiesha Washington, a 6-2 freshman, had 12 points and 9 rebounds for the Lady Saints, who led 26-22 at halftime but trailed 43-42 to start the fourth quarter.