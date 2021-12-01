Razzle Dazzle shines for White Hall crowd

White Hall might seem like a sleepy little town but it's got talent -- national and regional enterprises and businesses, as well as a couple of well-known musicians and writers.

But its brightest may have been performing during "Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On" at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

This year's cast included nine members from White Hall: Paige Boast, Bethany Gere, Harlie Hipp, Tonya Lane, Caleb Menard, Katelyn Price, Jenna Smart, Matt Soto, and Tracy Sutherland. That was nearly half the "Razzle Dazzle" cast.

Soto, a longtime "Razzle Dazzle" director and ASC cast member, emceed the event. Also working behind the scenes as choreographer was Tana Soto Cook, owner/instructor of Mrs. Tana's Dance Factory at White Hall.

There were three "Razzle Dazzle" performances in Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the main ASC facility, 701 S. Main St., Nov. 19-21, which were sold out, said Rachel Miller, ASC executive director.

BEFORE OPENING NIGHT

For Cook, the work started in October with five dancers and 16 singers under her tutelage. There were evening and weekend rehearsals.

"I would work with a few (performers) during their lunch break a couple of days a week. Then I would work after I got off work on the weekdays. My rehearsal schedule was crazy," Cook said.

It was a challenge and some nights, she and the performers didn't quit until after 10 p.m. In the end, the effort was worth it, Cook said.

"Everyone works so hard and long hours to give the public an amazing performance," she said.

A PERFORMANCE WITH A CAUSE

"Razzle Dazzle" is a major ASC youth fundraiser and different from its other theatrical productions.

It brings local talented volunteers to the forefront of a production in which they are not pretending to be anyone other than themselves, and allows audiences to see firsthand the talent that Southeast Arkansas has to offer, said Lindsey Collins, the show's director.

"The singing and dancing by talented volunteers are still a staple for this show," Collins said.

Details: (870) 536-3375 or www.asc701.org.