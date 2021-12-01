Renaming street for officer makes agenda in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city may rename the street where the Fayetteville Police Department's new headquarters will sit to honor the officer who was killed while on duty two years ago.

The City Council on Tuesday will consider renaming a stretch of Porter Road to Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard. Carr was shot to death on Dec. 7, 2019, while sitting inside his patrol vehicle outside the police station on Rock Street. Tuesday is Dec. 7.

Council Member Holly Hertzberg sponsored the measure, with Mayor Lioneld Jordan co-signing. It would rename Porter Road stretching from Mount Comfort Road south to Deane Street. Porter Road continues south past Deane Street.

The public entrance of the new police headquarters under construction sits at Porter Road. If approved, the address for the headquarters would bear Carr's name, Hertzberg said. The move also would appropriate $25,000 to change street signs, including the sign coming off Interstate 49, she said.

"A lot of people are going to see this. This is going to be very public," Hertzberg said. "It's a really big way to honor him."

Carr, 27, was on his way to patrol the Dickson Street entertainment area the night he was killed. The parking lot behind the police station downtown has no fencing or barriers. London Phillips, 35, walked up and shot rounds from a handgun into Carr's vehicle.

Other officers heard the shots from inside the police station and followed Phillips into a nearby alley. Officers Natalie Eucce and Seay Floyd fired at Phillips, who still had the handgun, according to a report from Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett. Phillips died at the scene.

Durrett found Eucce and Floyd were justified in their actions and the two were cleared to return to duty about a month later.

Hertzberg said the new headquarters with added security measures will serve as a way for the city to better ensure officer safety. Voters approved paying for its construction with a $36.9 million bond issue in April 2019.

A more-than-82,000-square-foot building will replace the current 27,000-square-foot station on Rock Street. Site plans also include an indoor firing range and a fire substation.

The department plans to place a memorial statue of Carr at the new station's public entrance. The council in April approved a $51,000 contract with Brodin Studios to create a sculpture of Carr sitting on a bench petting a dog named Red, who was abandoned and Carr subsequently adopted. Donations from the public primarily covered the cost of the statue.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds said he wholeheartedly supported and appreciated Hertzberg honoring Carr and his family by naming the street after him.

"This will ensure his legacy and memory are never forgotten," Reynolds said.

Jordan said he appreciated Hertzberg allowing him to co-sponsor the measure.

"I think this is a real way we can honor Stephen Carr's service to this city," he said.

Hertzberg on Tuesday presented the proposal to the City Council during its agenda-setting session and to the council's Transportation Committee, of which she is a member.

Hertzberg said she spoke with a few neighboring properties on Porter Road who supported the move. The city's committee on street naming also approved of the new name.

The three council members on the Transportation Committee expressed support for the name change. Chairwoman Sarah Bunch said having Carr's name at the intersection coming off the interstate should help create awareness for his sacrifice.

"I think this is a really heartfelt thing to do in our community," she said.