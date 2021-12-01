Santa riding into White Hall

The Santa Truck will be on hand for A White Hall Community Christmas celebration Friday at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The Santa Truck will arrive around 6 p.m.

Because of covid-19 restrictions, Santa will not be doing hugs and only limited picture opportunities.

It's also the Santa's Truck's 20th anniversary and with perhaps Southeast Arkansas's most well-known Santa, aka John Badgley, at the wheel.

SANTA TRUCK HISTORY

It's the time of the year when White Hall's magic Santa Truck is spotted around Southeast Arkansas.

In 2001, Badgley approached Bill Beadle with the idea of Santa driving around White Hall on a fire truck.

Badgley is a paramedic and a retired firefighter, and Beadle is White Hall Fire Marshall and a retired firefighter.

"We talked with the chief and the mayor at the time and both gave their approval," said Beadle.

Badgley said his dad, who was a fireman in Buffalo, NY, used to do the same thing when Badgley was a kid growing up and he wanted to keep the tradition going.

The two firefighters built a sleigh from plywood -- based on a drawing they found in a coloring book.

"We bought the lights, speakers and decorations and fixed up the truck," Beadle said.

It was one of the older ones and they rigged a harness so they could lift the sleigh on and off the truck each night, just in case it was needed by the department.

ADDING CHRISTMAS CHEER

"We started driving around the city and before we knew it, we would have a dozen cars behind us, honking and flashing their lights," Beadle said.

The vehicles, filled with excited kids, would follow them until they stopped. Santa would climb down from his sleigh and talk to the children.

"Then we would start all over until we had several more cars behind us," Beadle said.

Around 2011, the two decided to find a real sleigh, which they found in North Carolina. They had it shipped to White Hall, put it together and mounted it on a retired fire truck. The sleigh is still in use.

At that time, Beadle said, "We used to have parents bring presents up to City Hall with their child's name on them. We would have Santa personally deliver them."

The Santa Truck grew so popular that it was overwhelming, so reluctantly they had to stop special deliveries.

However, if they're a special needs child, Santa will make a house call, he said.

Several years ago, he said, "We heard of a lady that had a house fire and her three children's presents were lost. We came up with some money, from a lot of donations."

They determined the kids' ages and purchased presents, as well as a few for their mother. When it was time to deliver the presents, the White Hall Police Department gave them an escort.

"Seeing the children's faces made our day...That's what Christmas is all about, people helping people."