Several questions

NOTHING in this editorial should be mistaken for our pooh-poohing the new omicron version of the covid virus. Nothing in this editorial should be mistaken for our suggesting panic, either. But reading the stories over the last 10 days, there are some questions that haven’t been answered. Some haven’t been asked yet. Certainly we aren’t the only ones looking for answers: So if the president of the United States decided last week that restricting travel from African countries was necessary to keep the new variety of the virus at bay while scientists tried to catch up, why did he (or his administration) decide not to implement those restrictions until Monday, Nov. 29? Isn’t that a lot like saying the jailhouse is going to be locked up come next week, but anything goes until then?

Is it safe to assume that—since airplanes take off and land 24/7, and the travel restrictions were themselves restricted for days—that the omicron version is already here in the States?

The health minister of South Africa said travel restrictions were unjustified and that his country shouldn’t be punished for alerting the world to the new variant. Would he feel that way if the shoe were on the other foot? Leaders in the West probably think this was more about a policy to protect their own people rather than a punishment for anybody else.

Similarly, the World Health Organization’s director of African operations said Sunday that any travel restriction that targets Africa “attacks global solidarity.” We scarcely know where to start. How about here: What global solidarity? Has there ever been such a thing? And where were the complaints about this never-never “global solidarity” when countries in the West were restricting travel to and from mainland China in early 2020?

Found deep in a Washington Post news article: “Experience offers some hope that omicron could fade as a threat. Other variants—for example, mu—have appeared with mutations that are known to lower the potency of antibodies. But that immune-escape advantage was not enough to overcome a relative weakness in other mechanisms that enable infection. So when the mu variant appeared in Southern California, it generated headlines for a week or two before being crushed by delta.” Our question here: Where are those thoughts in all the other panic-driven articles we’ve read in the last week?

On that subject, this paragraph was found in yesterday’s article in this newspaper’s A section: “While no deaths linked to omicron have been reported so far, little is known for certain about the variant, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or more able to evade vaccines. Last week, a WHO advisory panel said it might be more likely to reinfect people who have already had a bout with covid-19.” Might? Why is that? Might we get that answer? NB: No deaths linked to omicron have been reported so far. Yes, we realize that might mean that some victims weren’t tested for it. But one might think that information would be in most stories.

In one of the articles on the omicron variety, almost at the end, came this news from Big Pharma: BioNTech said its people could produce a new vaccine adjusted to any variant in six weeks. And it could ship shots in as little as 100 days. Does anybody still want to complain about how much money the drug companies are making? What value can anybody put on these miracle workers?

Moderna says it has already begun mobilizing hundreds of people and, according to The Washington Post, it would advance an omicron-specific booster candidate, but if it has to create a brand-new vaccine, it could have it done by early 2022. Again, what value can anybody put on these miracle workers?

The Wall Street Journal reported that some drug companies don’t want to stop everything they’ve been doing up to this point to chase omicron, because it could become a game of Whack-A-Mole. The drug companies say give them two weeks to see if their shots affect this new variety. Two weeks. What value, miracle workers, etc.

And: Are variants of covid-19 going to be as inexhaustible as current flu variants in the coming years? Should we assume as much anyway?

A professor of epidemiology at Harvard told the papers, when it comes to this new mutant of covid, he finds himself in a state of “weary alertness.” Last question of the day: Is there a better way to describe the state of the rest of us?



