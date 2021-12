1. Eight legs on a "S."

2. Eight arms on an "O."

3. Three wheels on a "T."

4. Twelve numbers on a "C."

5. Three sides on a "T."

6. Eighty-eight keys on a "P."

7. Sixty-four squares on a "C."

8. Twenty-one dots on a "D."

9. Six sides on a "C."

ANSWERS:

1. Spider

2. Octopus

3. Tricycle

4. Clock

5. Triangle

6. Piano

7. Chessboard

8. Die

9. Cube