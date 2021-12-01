Texas woman gets life sentence in deaths of 2 carnival vendors found dead in Arkansas

GREAT BEND, Kan. -- A Texas woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for her role in the deaths of a Kansas couple killed on the orders of a carnival worker as part of a fictitious "carnival mafia" initiation.

Kimberley Stacey Younger, 55, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was sentenced Monday for capital murder in the deaths of Alfred Carpenter, 78, and his 79-year-old wife, Pauline, the Kansas attorney general's office announced.

Younger was one of four people convicted for their roles in the couple's deaths in July 2018. Investigators said one of the suspects ordered others to kill the Carpenters as part of an initiation rite into a "carnival mafia," which didn't exist.

Younger also was sentenced to just more than 20 years for conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and theft. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Rusty Frasier, 37, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was sentenced last year to life without parole for 50 years on each of two counts of first-degree murder.

Michael Fowler, 56, of Sarasota, Fla., was previously sentenced to life for first-degree murder and theft. Christine Tenney, 40, of La Marque, Texas, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for aggravated robbery and eight months for obstructing apprehension.

The Carpenters, a retired couple who frequently traveled to carnivals to sell crafts and trinkets, were killed after working at the Barton County Fair in Kansas. Their bodies were found in a national forest near Van Buren.

Younger and the three others were originally charged in Crawford County on two counts of abuse of a corpse, theft and tampering with physical evidence after their arrest by Van Buren police in July 2018. According to court files, Fowler admitted to shooting the Carpenters on July 14 after receiving text messages to do so as an initiation into the "carnival mafia." It was learned later that the text message was sent by Younger.

The four took the Carpenters' bodies from Kansas and buried them in a dry creek bed in an area north of Cedarville in the Ozark National Forest.

The Crawford County charges were dropped in December 2018, and the four were extradited to Kansas.

Information for this article was provided by Dave Hughes for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.