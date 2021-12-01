Two women killed in Rogers collision

ROGERS -- Two women were killed in a crash Monday evening, according to the Rogers Police Department.

Rubia Carpio-Batres, 35, of Springdale was driving a 1997 Honda Civic east on Easy Street when the crash happened at the 13th Street intersection shortly after 8 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report.

The Honda struck the driver's side of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz that was headed north on 13th Street.

Carpio-Batres and a passenger, 47-year-old Gaudencia Ramirez of Springdale, died as a result of the crash, police said.

The Chevrolet's driver and a passenger were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment, according to the report. Police said the two were minors, though their ages weren't included in the report.

Police described conditions at the time of the crash as clear.