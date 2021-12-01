UNDER THE RADAR: Mayflower’s Noah Gailey

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Mayflower’s Noah Gailey.

Class: 2023

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-2, 175 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he completed 76 of 145 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns, and ran 73 times for 348 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Noteworthy: Plays baseball, but was talked into playing football as a sophomore.

Coach Austin Emerson:

Went from Wing T to spread offense because of Gailey’s ability:

“We were running the Wing T and our quarterback broke his foot that week and he took over about Week 5 and never really looked back. We started off in the Wing T and he was throwing darts to people. He was real accurate last year as a passer. I just thought if we have a kid this accurate, we've got to be slinging it, because he doesn’t hardly miss. He throws a good ball and he can run when we need him to and get us out of bad situations.

“He was kind of raw last year when he first came out, so he's really new to the spread system. He’ll be able to spend his whole senior season in the spread system. He can run with the best of them, too. “







