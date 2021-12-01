U.S. ramps up its efforts to detect, control variant





Top federal health officials said Tuesday that they were expanding a surveillance program at some of the largest U.S. airports as part of an effort to identify and contain the anticipated first cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in the United States.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, said at a White House news conference that the agency was "actively looking" for the variant but had not found a case so far among the many positive virus samples sequenced around the nation each week. Cases of the delta variant, which drove a devastating summer surge, still make up 99.9% of the samples.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/121omicron/]





Four international airports -- in San Francisco, New York, Atlanta and Newark, N.J., -- would enhance screening in a search for possible omicron cases, she said. "This program allows for increased covid testing for specific international arrivals, increasing our capacity to identify those with covid-19 on arrival to the United States," Walensky said.

When asked whether President Joe Biden planned to consider tightening recently relaxed restrictions on travel between the United States and Canada, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters separately Tuesday that all decisions would be based on the recommendations of the president's medical advisers. She said the advisers had not recommended new restrictions.

The White House last week announced a ban on travel from eight countries in southern Africa, a move questioned by some global health experts, who said it amounted to a kind of punishment of the region for South Africa's transparency.

The new variant, which carries a high number of mutations, has raised fear among scientists and health officials across the globe about a more transmissible virus less susceptible to vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, reiterated at the news conference with Walensky that it was still too early to truly understand how dangerous the variant might be. Biden on Monday said it was "a cause for concern, not a cause for panic."

It will probably be weeks before scientists studying the new virus are able to determine more about its properties, Fauci cautioned again Tuesday. "We are hoping, and I think with good reason to feel good, that there will be some degree of protection" from the available vaccines, Fauci said.

Asked about reports that the variant was causing only mild illness in younger people, he warned: "Be careful about bread crumbs. They may not tell you what kind of loaf of bread you have."

Walensky said the CDC was examining ways to make international travel safer, possibly by testing for the virus closer to a traveler's flight and "additional post-arrival testing and quarantine." She said the CDC was working with airlines to collect information on passengers that can be used for contact tracing if a case of omicron is discovered.

Walensky also described the domestic effort to identify initial cases of the variant, saying the CDC was holding regular calls with local health officials, public health organizations and state laboratories, which help sequence samples.

The United States had already made substantial progress this year in scaling up the number of virus samples examined for possible worrisome variants, she said, sequencing roughly 80,000 samples each week and one in seven positive PCR test samples, a volume that suggests it might not be long before scientists find the virus.

Fauci and Walensky continued to urge people to get booster shots, which they said would provide more protection in the face of the new variant. Jeffrey Zients, the White House's covid-19 response coordinator, said more than 100 million fully vaccinated U.S. adults were eligible for an extra dose but had not yet gotten one.

Two former top federal vaccine regulators argued in a Washington Post opinion column this week that younger, healthier people with a less urgent need for a booster dose might be better off waiting for a retooled vaccine that more precisely targets the worrisome new variant.

However, Fauci said a surge of protective antibodies after a booster shot would probably still be formidable against omicron, helping prevent severe illness.

Zients said the federal government was already thinking about what a vaccination campaign with a newly formulated shot might look like, as pharmaceutical companies study the possibility.

"This includes conversations about the most appropriate regulatory pathway for review and authorizations," he said.

A preliminary review by federal regulators determined that virus tests used in the U.S. would be able to detect the variant, Zients said.

LESS EFFECTIVE

Moderna's CEO predicted Tuesday that existing vaccines would be much less effective at combating omicron compared with previous variants, spooking financial markets and others as scientists rush to learn about the new variant.

Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times that it would take months for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture variant-specific doses to address omicron, as public health officials and vaccine makers worldwide examine the tangible impact of the largely unknown variant. The spread of omicron in South Africa, where the variant was first identified, caused Bancel to suggest that existing vaccines might need to be modified next year.

"There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level ... we had with delta," Bancel said, referring to the highly contagious variant that was first detected in India in late 2020.

Even though Bancel cautioned against panic, he told the Financial Times that his initial talks with scientists indicate what could be "a material drop" in vaccine effectiveness against omicron.

"I just don't know how much, because we need to wait for the data," he said. "But all the scientists I've talked to ... are, like, 'This is not going to be good.'"

BRAZIL, JAPAN CASES

Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of omicron Tuesday, while new findings indicate that the mutant was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm.

The Netherlands' RIVM health institute disclosed that patient samples dating from Nov. 19 and Nov. 23 were found to contain the variant. It was on Nov. 24 that South African authorities reported the existence of the highly mutated virus to the World Health Organization.

That indicates omicron had a bigger head start in the Netherlands than previously believed.

Together with the cases in Japan and Brazil, the finding illustrates the difficulty in containing the virus in an age of jet travel and economic globalization. And it left the world once again whipsawed between hopes of returning to normal and fears that the worst might be yet to come.

The pandemic has shown repeatedly that the virus "travels quickly because of our globalized, interconnected world," said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health. Until the vaccination drive reaches every country, "we're going to be in this situation again and again."

Brazil, which has recorded a staggering total of more than 600,000 covid-19 deaths, reported finding the variant in two travelers returning from South Africa -- the first known omicron cases in Latin America. They were tested Thursday, authorities said.

Japan announced its first case too, on the same day the country put into effect a ban on foreign visitors. The patient was identified as a Namibian diplomat recently arrived from his homeland.

France likewise recorded its first case, in the far-flung island territory of Reunion in the Indian Ocean. Authorities said the patient was a man who had returned from South Africa and Mozambique on Nov. 20.

A WHO official warned that given the growing number of omicron cases in South Africa and neighboring Botswana, parts of southern Africa could soon see infections skyrocket.

"There is a possibility that really we're going to be seeing a serious doubling or tripling of the cases as we move along or as the week unfolds," said Dr. Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, a WHO regional virologist.

Cases began increasing rapidly in South Africa in mid-November, and it is now seeing nearly 3,000 confirmed new infections per day.

Before news of the Brazil cases broke, Fauci said 226 omicron cases had been confirmed in 20 countries, adding: "I think you're going to expect to see those numbers change rapidly."

Those countries include Britain, 11 European Union nations, Australia, Canada and Israel. American disease trackers said omicron could already be in the U.S. as well, and probably will be detected soon.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]





"I am expecting it any day now," said Scott Becker of the Association of Public Health Laboratories. "We expect it is here."

COVID-19 PILL

A panel of U.S. health advisers Tuesday narrowly backed a closely watched covid-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration panel voted 13-10 that the antiviral drug's benefits outweigh its risks, including potential birth defects if used during pregnancy.

"I see this as an incredibly difficult decision with many more questions than answers," said panel chairman Dr. Lindsey Baden of Harvard Medical School, who voted in favor of the drug. He said the FDA would have to carefully tailor the drug's use for patients who stand to benefit most.

The recommendation came after hours of debate about the drug's modest benefits and potential safety issues. Most experts backing the treatment stressed that it should not be used by anyone who is pregnant and called on the FDA to recommend extra precautions before the drug is prescribed, such as pregnancy tests for women of child-bearing age.

The vote specifically backed the drug for adults with mild-to-moderate covid-19 who face the greatest risks, including older people and those with conditions like obesity and asthma.

Most experts also said the drug shouldn't be used in vaccinated people, who weren't part of Merck's research and haven't been shown to benefit.

The FDA isn't bound by the panel's recommendation and is expected to make its own decision before year's end. The antiviral is already authorized in the U.K.

The drug, molnupiravir, could provide a much-needed weapon against the virus as colder weather pushes case counts higher and U.S. officials brace for the arrival of the omicron variant.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]





Merck hasn't specifically tested its drug against the variant but said it should have some potency based on its effectiveness against other strains.

That uncertainty frustrated many panelists as they grappled with whether to back the treatment for millions of Americans.

"With no data saying it works with new variants, I really think we need to be careful about saying that this is the way to go," said Dr. David Hardy of Charles Drew University School of Medicine and Science, who ultimately voted to back the drug.

MANDATE BLOCKED

Kentucky's attorney general won a preliminary court order Tuesday to block the president's vaccination mandate for federal government contractors and subcontractors.

The preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove stops the mandate from taking effect in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.





"This is a significant ruling because it gives immediate relief from the federal government's vaccine requirement to Kentuckians who either contract with the federal government or work for a federal contractor," Kentucky's Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement.

Ohio and Tennessee joined in the lawsuit, which claims that the vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional. It had been set to take effect Jan. 4.

"This is not a case about whether vaccines are effective. They are," Van Tatenhove wrote. "Nor is this a case about whether the government, at some level, and in some circumstances, can require citizens to obtain vaccines. It can.

"The question presented here is narrow," he said. "Can the president use congressionally delegated authority to manage the federal procurement of goods and services to impose vaccines on the employees of federal contractors and subcontractors? In all likelihood, the answer to that question is no."

Information for this article was contributed by Noah Weiland of The New York Times; by Adela Suliman, Timothy Bella, Joel Achenbach and David Crawshaw of The Washington Post; and by Raf Casert, Carla K. Johnson, Matthew Perrone and additional staff members of The Associated Press.







