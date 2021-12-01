Wife of Walmart heir to lead museum's board

Olivia Walton, who is married to a grandson of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton, now heads the board of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Alice Walton, who founded the Bentonville museum and served as chairwoman of its board of directors since its opening in 2011, will remain on the board, the museum said after celebrating its 10th anniversary last month.

"I'm delighted to have Olivia step into this leadership role," Alice Walton said. "Over the past several years, I've founded new organizations focused on the arts as well as health and well-being and I'd like to focus more fully on my board chair role at these entities."

Alice Walton's latest ventures include creating the Whole Health Institute and the Whole Health School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Olivia Walton, the wife of Tom Walton, joined the museum's board in 2019. She guided the opening in 2020 of the Momentary, the museum's satellite contemporary arts organization, as co-founder and chairwoman of its executive board.

Walton will keep her position with the Momentary in addition to her new role on Crystal Bridges' board.