BASKETBALL

UA's Wolfenbarger earns SEC weekly honor

Jersey Wolfenbarger was named SEC Freshman of the Week as announced by the league office Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5 Wolfenbarger scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time in her college career, including a season-high 16 against Sam Houston State on Saturday. She made 5 of 8 shots from the floor, 3 of 4 from three-point range.

She added 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists against Belmont on Sunday. She's averaging 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game mainly off the bench for the Razorbacks this season.

Wolfenbarger missed the game at Arkansas State with an illness and played only a little over six minutes against SMU. But she averaged 17 minutes in the two Razorbacks wins over the weekend.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said she's definitely getting more comfortable on the court.

"We had her playing about four different positions just at first to see what she was going to be most comfortable doing," Neighbors said. "Now we're starting to strip things away and narrow our focus to, 'Hey, just be really good at this spot or really good in this moment with this lineup,' and I think that's helped her as well.

"But it sure is a lot of fun to watch to from making a three to tipping one in on a stickback to bringing the ball up the court and initiating our offense. We're not used to seeing those types of things, so we're all going to be front row for a lot of those new first things for a while."

It's the second time an Arkansas player earned the weekly honor already this season. Wolfenbarger joins teammate Samara Spencer, who was recognized earlier this season.

-- Paul Boyd