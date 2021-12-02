The nation in brief: Wife of music giant killed in shooting; Abrams running for Georgia governor

Wife of music giant killed in shooting

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Jacqueline Avant, a Los Angeles philanthropist and the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills, Calif., early Wednesday, according to authorities and a Netflix spokeswoman.

Netflix spokeswoman Emily Feingold confirmed that Jacqueline Avant, 81, was killed in the shooting. Avant's daughter, Nicole, is married to Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer.

Clarence Avant, 90, is known as the "Godfather of Black Music" and was recently inducted into the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame.

Beverly Hills police have not identified Jacqueline Avant as the victim. They have said only that detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one person. The coroner's office said the victim was reported as a woman in her 80s.

The suspect -- or suspects -- fled the scene and have not been found, Beverly Hills police said.

Police received a call at 2:23 a.m. reporting the shooting in a neighborhood. Officers found a person with a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead.

Abrams running for Georgia governor

Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat and voting rights activist, said Wednesday that she is launching another campaign to become the nation's first Black woman governor.

Without serious competition in a Democratic primary, the announcement sets up a likely rematch between Abrams and incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in next fall's election. Their 2018 contest was one of the most narrowly decided races for governor that year and was dominated by allegations of voter suppression, which Kemp denied.

Abrams' strong showing convinced national Democrats that Georgia should no longer be written off as a GOP stronghold. Her performance persuaded Joe Biden to invest heavily in the state in 2020, and he became the first Democratic presidential candidate to capture it since 1992. The party later won a narrow U.S. Senate majority after victories in two special elections in the state.

In a video announcing her candidacy, Abrams said "opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn't be determined by background or access to power."

Abrams said she would provide "leadership that knows how to do the job, leadership that doesn't take credit without also taking responsibility, leadership that understands the true pain that folks are feeling and has real plans. That's the job of governor, to fight for one Georgia, our Georgia."

Kemp, in a statement, said Abrams is a on a "never-ending campaign for power" in an attempt to become president, linking her to what he said was the "failed Biden agenda."

"Her far-left agenda of open borders, gun confiscation, high taxes and anti-law enforcement policies don't reflect who we are as Georgians," Kemp said.

Gunman shot dead after killing 4 people

ATLANTA -- Four people are dead, including a police officer, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday in Clayton County, just south of Atlanta, state investigators said.

As Clayton County police officers responded to 911 calls about a domestic disturbance at a home in Rex, more calls came in reporting shots fired. When officers arrived, they encountered an armed man who shot and killed officer Henry Laxson and wounded another officer, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Officers returned fire, hitting the man, who died at the scene, the bureau said. Officers discovered that just before they had arrived, the man had shot and killed two women and shot a 12-year-old boy in the face, authorities said.

The bureau later identified the suspect as Arthur Allen Gilliam, 35, of Rex.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said the child was in critical but stable condition, WSB-TV reported. The wounded officer, identified as Alex Chandler, was expected to survive.

Laxson is the third north Georgia police officer killed in the line of duty since November, WSB-TV reported.

Tulsa airport police shoot, hurt gunman

TULSA -- Airport police in Tulsa shot and wounded a man after he opened fire on a car carrying his wife, whom authorities said he tried to confront after her flight landed.

The man had threatened to harm the woman late Tuesday at Tulsa International Airport, Tulsa police said. The man opened fire on the car as the woman was leaving the property with her brother, authorities said.

Airport police returned fire, striking the man in the foot, said Tulsa Police Capt. Jerrod Hart. One of the airport officers was struck by gunfire but was wearing a protective vest that shielded him, Hart said.

The woman and her brother weren't hurt, authorities said.

The airport officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was released shortly thereafter, said Andrew Pierini, the airport's chief commercial officer. The incident did not disrupt flight operations, he said.

The man who opened fire was also taken to a hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name or detailed any charges he may face.



