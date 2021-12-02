Alumna of UAPB to speak at commencement

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host its 2021 fall commencement at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The speaker will be Pamela A. Smith, a 1992 UAPB graduate, chief of police of the United States Parks Police, and first African-American woman to lead the 230-year-old agency, according to a news release.

Covid-19 protocols will be followed during the commencement. Masks are required, and all attendees are requested to have tickets to enter. Graduates will be allotted 10 guest tickets. The 164th commencement ceremony will be livestreamed via YouTube and Facebook.

If there is a significant rise in covid-19 cases that warrants cancellation of the fall commencement, the event will be combined with the spring commencement in May. If this occurs, a notice will be posted at UAPB.edu and distributed to news media. Full details about commencement attendance and covid-19 protocols are available at UAPB.edu/commencement.aspx.

THE SPEAKER

Smith, is a 23-year veteran of the United States Parks Police. She has been a patrol officer, field training officer, canine handler, academy instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, executive lieutenant to the chief of police, assistant commander of the San Francisco Field Office, commander of the New York Field Office, acting deputy chief of the Homeland Security Division, and deputy chief for the Field Operations Division.

She was also the first woman to lead the New York Field Office as its major, according to the release.

At UAPB, Smith earned a bachelor's degree in education. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Her memberships in professional organizations include the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and she is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

COVID PROTOCOLS

Because of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, safety protocols include the following:

All attendees must wear masks inside of the convention center.

All attendees are required to comply with temperature and security checks. If an attendee leaves the building, he must go through the temperature and security check a second time. Individuals with temperatures of 100.2 degrees won't be permitted to enter the building.

Graduates will receive 10 tickets for their guests during regalia pick-up.

Children who can sit in the lap of an adult (under 2 years of age), won't be required to have tickets, but must remain on the person's lap for the duration of the ceremony.

Seating will be marked for physical distancing.

SAFETY MEASURES

For guests needing mobility accommodations, accessible services are available. American Disabilities Act parking and seating are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Accessible Services section on the arena floor is reserved for guests needing accessible seating and one additional guest. Guests who need wheelchairs should bring their chairs.

The doors open at 7 a.m. Metal detectors will be located at the main entrance. All carried-in items will be searched by security officers before being allowed into the convention center. The university's clear bag policy will also be enforced. Backpacks, fanny packs and large purses won't be allowed.

Details: Interim Registrar Aretha Lacefield at lacefielda@uapb.edu.