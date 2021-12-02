The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 1, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-21-103. Juvelye Lopez v. State of Arkansas, from Garland Count Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; dismissed in part. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-21-193. Andrew Burton v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-167. North Hills Surgery Center and Risk Management Resources v. Chelsea Otis, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Barrett and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-21-132. Daniel Keys v. State of Arkansas, from the Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-25. Endurance Freight Logistics, LLC, and Glad Rents, Inc. v. Jetonga Reddick, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-20-661. J. David John v. Megan Marie Bolinder, from Benton County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-601. Brandon Clay Stell v. Kerri Lynn Stell, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-20-710. Aimee Walton v. Ruben Walton, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-20-475. Samantha Ann Skelton (now Frye) v. Colton Scott Davis; Scott and Sheri Davis; and Joshua Cole Frye, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed in part. Whiteaker, Hixson, and Brown, JJ., agree. Murphy, J., concurs in part; dissents in part. Barrett, J., dissents.

CV-21-286. Sarah Carr and Benjamin Noble v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-21-8. Thompson Maner v. Kathryn Maner, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.