Hot Springs, 1929: The guest in Room 1013 turned their camera north down Central toward its intersection with Park and Whittington avenues. The now long-gone Hot Springs Opera House is to the immediate left, the then-new St. Joseph's hospital in the distant left, beside the old hospital. The DeSoto Hotel is to the immediate right, the addition to the Majestic Hotel complex in the distance.

