ASC sets activities for December

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St., will present a folk rock concert, yoga class and Christmas theater productions among other projects in December.

Suzannah Schreckhise exhibition, reception -- Thursday

ASC will host a drop-in opening reception for "Tension and Protection: Textile Work by Suzannah Schreckhise" from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

This exhibition features Schreckhise's textile work, combining her crochet series and her mask series, "Breath."

Schreckhise experiments with color, relying on her intuition to create intentionally asymmetric pieces in her crochet work. Her "Breath" series brings beauty to a utilitarian and ubiquitous object, merging art and functionality, according to a news release.

Schreckhise is a multidisciplinary visual artist based at Fayetteville. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of the Ozarks.

In 2021, her award-winning piece made from U.S. currency, "Who Belongs on Our Money?" toured the state as part of the exhibition from the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, "Arkansas Women to Watch: Paper Routes." Her first solo exhibition, "Attention to Tension," showcased her textile work in 2020 at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum.

"Tension and Protection" is supported in part by the Arkansas Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas Endowment Fund. The opening reception is sponsored by MK Distributors and Art Krewe.

The exhibition will be on view in the International Paper Gallery through March 5.

Live@5 featuring Billy Jeter -- Friday

ASC presents the last Live@5 of the year from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Billy Jeter will perform folk rock songs in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Jeter released a new album, "Shine Eye Landing," in April, and he says he is excited to bring some new Americana and roots music to the stage.

Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are provided and guests must be 21 or older to enter.

ASC hosts jazz, blues, and rock & roll musicians on the first Friday of every month from February to December. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors Inc.

Holiday Lampworking Workshop -- Dec. 11

ASC will host glassmith Olivia Valentine from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 during the Holiday Lampworking Workshop at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

Participants will learn how to melt glass using a lamp (torch) to design miniature holiday sculptures. Complimentary snacks and beverages will be available. No experience is necessary.

The cost is $100 for ASC members, $125 for nonmembers and $80 for ASC Flex Pay. The session is for ages 18 and older and limited to seven participants. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: DIY Flower Wreaths -- Dec. 11

Using paper, visitors are invited to design and decorate wreaths during Second Saturday Family FunDay, from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11. This event is free.

ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators, and ASC staff. Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

Yoga in the Loft -- Dec. 11

A certified yoga instructor, Florence Love, will lead an afternoon of stretching and relaxing during Yoga in the Loft, from 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 11 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise, followed by a wind-down guided meditation session.

Entry is recommended at $15 per person with ASC providing a pay-what-you-can option, according to the release. The workshop is limited to 20 participants, ages 13 and older. Yoga-appropriate attire is encouraged. Participants are asked to register before the event at asc701.org/adult-classes.

Performances: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "A Seussified Christmas Carol" -- Dec. 17-19

Tickets are on sale for ASC's holiday double feature of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "A Seussified Christmas Carol." Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $10 for students, and $18 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased at artssciencecenter.tix.com, by calling (870) 536-3375, or in person at ASC, 701 S. Main St.

This holiday production is sponsored by Simmons Bank and will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater in ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St.

"The classic animated television special 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation where Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts Gang discover the true meaning of Christmas," according to the release.

The performance is directed by Jonathan Hoover, written by Charles M. Schulz, and based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson.

"'A Seussified Christmas Carol' is a whimsical reinvention of Dickens' most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets and is something Dr. Seuss might have come up with if he'd had his way with the story. This tale of glorious holiday cheer is directed by Dana Edwards and written by Peter Bloedeland," according to the release.

Details: asc701.org.