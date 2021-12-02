Attention to orders

The United States defense secretary announced this week that National Guard members who refuse covid-19 vaccinations will not be allowed to go to drill. That is, the federally funded drills that count toward retirement and the annual requirements of being in the Guard.

"Vaccination is essential to the health and readiness of the force," the secretary said.

The Pentagon considers the covid-19 vaccine--like other vaccines--critical to maintaining a ready force. And some of us don't remember being asked about all the shots we were given whilst standing in line at the beginning of Basic Training. Or when we were deployed overseas.

One paragraph in the AP story on this matter caught our eye: "All members of the military are required to be vaccinated unless they obtain an official waiver for medical or other reasons."

A medical reason not to be vaccinated? Shouldn't that be akin to flat feet in a different generation? There are many reasons why a person isn't fit for military duty, medically speaking, and being unvaccinated ought to be one of them.