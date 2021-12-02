Bentonville school bus hits car; no one hurt

BENTONVILLE -- No injuries occurred in an accident Wednesday involving a school bus on U.S. 71, said Leslee Wright, Bentonville School District communications director.

Twenty-five Old High Middle School students were riding the bus at the time, she said.

"Bus No. 31 rear-ended a car in Bella Vista," Wright said.

The accident occurred about 3:27 p.m. in the northbound lanes just south of the intersection of U.S. 71 and West McNelly Road, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation's iDrive Arkansas website.

The district sent a bus to transport students home. It arrived about 3:45 p.m., Wright said.

"We send their parents a message to let them know they'll be running late, that there's been a minor accident, no one's hurt and they'll be home soon," she said.