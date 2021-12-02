Calendar 12-02-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

SEARK plans special board meeting

The Southeast Arkansas College Board of Trustees will hold a special session from 11 a.m. to noon today. The meeting will include a Zoom link, according to a news release. Details: Wanda Grimmett, wgrimmett@seark.edu.

WH sets special board meeting

The White Hall School Board will have a special called school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the administration office, 1020 W. Holland, according to a news release.

Arts & Science Center hosts reception

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a drop-in opening reception for "Tension and Protection: Textile Work by Suzannah Schreckhise" from 5-7 p.m. today. This exhibition features Schreckhise's textile work, combining her crochet series and her ongoing mask series, "Breath." Schreckhise is a multidisciplinary visual artist based in Fayetteville. The exhibition will be on view in the International Paper Gallery through March 5, according to a news release.

The Links leads discussion on police

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to join a Zoom session on "Police Engagement and Community Education (PEACE)." The virtual event will be held at 7 p.m. today. The session will focus on what to do when encountering law enforcement and how to reduce gang violence in the community, according to a news release. The speakers will be Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., the 32nd sheriff in the county; Kerri Williams, data specialist for United Citizens of Pine Bluff and a local educator; and Kymara Seals, the tri-convener for United Citizens of Pine Bluff who is engaged in issues facing the city. To join the Zoom, use use meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876 or dial-in at 646-558-8656.

Christmas Parade happens

The Pine Bluff Christmas Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. today and everyone's invited to attend. According to Go Forward Pine Bluff, the parade will start at 10th Avenue and Main Street, proceed to Sixth Avenue and Main Street and turn south toward Convention Center Drive. The parade will turn south on Convention Center Drive and end at the Civic Center where Santa will arrive by helicopter, Go Forward said. "Bring everyone out for this year's Christmas Parade. Come see Christmas Floats and an assortment of music. Plan your designated viewing spot," the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter said.

Beginning Today

JCCSI offers free exams in December

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will provide free primary care exams throughout December at three area clinics, according to a news release. To commemorate World Aids Day, JCCSI in partnership with the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, will provide free exams through Dec. 31 at these sites: Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380. Altheimer Clinic, 309 S. Edine, Altheimer, (870) 766-8411. Redfield Clinic, 100 Evening Sunset Valley, Redfield, (501) 397-2261. An HIV blood test will be included in the visit. The exams are for adults 18 and older. Appointments must be made in advance by calling the clinics and asking for the "Delta World AIDS Day" appointment.

Go Forward announces Mistletoe Magic

Go Forward Pine Bluff invites the community to attend the holiday celebration, 2021 Mistletoe Magic. Events include: At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2, the Christmas Parade will be held downtown. From 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3, the community is invited to visit the Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends at Regional Park. Christmas photos will be taken from 5-9 p.m. for the Community Christmas Book. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, the Downtown Christmas Crawl will be held at Burt's Food Court & Events downtown. Details: https://goforwardpinebluff.org.

Friday, Dec. 3

Live@5 features Billy Jeter

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas presents the Live@5 concert from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Billy Jeter will return to perform folk rock songs. Jeter released a new album, "Shine Eye Landing," in April. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are provided and guests must be 21 or older to enter, according to a news release. ASC hosts jazz, blues, and rock & roll musicians on the first Friday of every month from February to December.

White Hall Community Christmas set

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce will host A White Hall Community Christmas from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend. There will be the official lighting of the Community Center Christmas Tree and White Hall's Santa Truck and Santa will stop by the center. The White Hall City Park will also host its newly installed Lights in the Park display. The lights go on at dark in front of city hall and include about 57 three-foot lighted trees adorned with memorial toppings.

Underway

Enchanted Land open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends is open Regional Park from 6-9 nightly through Dec. 31. Known as the state's largest drive-through of holiday lights, the exhibit usually has more than 120 displays, many that are animated. Admission is free.