Police beat: Car rampage leads to woman's arrest

Car rampage leads to woman's arrest

Little Rock Police on Tuesday morning arrested a woman who they say rammed her SUV into her husband's car in anger and later assaulted an officer, according to an arrest report.

Ra'Nesha Terry, 30, of Little Rock, faces felony criminal mischief and assault charges after she drove her Dodge Durango into her husband's Dodge Challenger because she was upset with him, the report states.

The Challenger struck the awning of an apartment complex near 2310 Rebsamen Park Road and the collision resulted in about $20,000 in damages, officers estimated.

At an area hospital, Terry resisted officers, who held her down before she spit on one officer.

NLR man charged after hospital fight

A North Little Rock man fought with Sherwood Police and hospital security at CHI St. Vincent North early Wednesday morning, ending up in jail facing felony battery and criminal mischief charges, according to an arrest report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Officers arrived at the hospital around 3 a.m. after getting a call about a disturbance, and Michael Walker, 23, immediately punched one officer in the face, pulling away from another officer who tried to arrest him.

Walker also punched a hospital security guard in the face twice before he was arrested. He had also destroyed hospital property, causing more than $5,000 in damages, an officer estimated.

Man faces charges in bank stick-up

Police from Knoxville, Tenn., on Wednesday arrested a man wanted in connection with a North Little Rock bank robbery on Nov. 22, according to a news release from North Little Rock Police.

Ombleo Daniels, 50, was arrested in the course of investigating a robbery of the US Bank branch at 1 Riverfront Drive in North Little Rock. It was not clear when he would be extradited back to Arkansas, the release stated.

Police were looking for Daniels after a man entered the bank and gave an employee a note demanding money. The robber escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, the release states. No weapon was displayed in the holdup.