LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Charley Crockett at Hall, Rodney Block at Wildwood

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:46 a.m.
Charley Crockett, an American blues, country and Americana singer, guitarist, and songwriter, performs today at the Majestic Theater in Fort Smith and Friday at The Hall in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Bobby Cochran)

LITTLE ROCK

Charley Crockett, along with opening act Summer Dean, performs at 8 p.m. Friday at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St. Tickets are $25 for standing-room floor or $34 for mezzanine.

Granger Smith, along with opening act Tyler Kinch, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Hall. Standing-room only tickets are $20. (501) 406-1364; ticketweb.com.

◼️ Rodney Block & Friends perform a special holiday edition of "Music in the Wild" at 8 p.m. Friday at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road. Tickets are $25. (501) 821-7275; wildwoodpark.org.

◼️ Jason Lee Hale, with special guest Karen Jo Vennes, performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St. (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Jason Boland & The Stragglers, along with opening act Leah Blevins, performs at 8:45 p.m. Friday ($25 general admission, $30 reserved.) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., 10 Shackleford Drive. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Velvetina's Little Burlesque Show performs at 8:30 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave. Tickets are $15 for reserved seating, $10 for standing room and $5 for those donating a coat or blanket. The Georgia Thunderbolts, along with opening act deFrance, perform at 9 p.m. Friday; tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door if any remain. Bad Habit performs at 9 p.m. Saturday; tickets are $10 for reserved seating or $7 for standing room. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Rodger King, Wayne Williams, Jason Lee Hale, Justin Patterson, Milton Lee and Roy Hale perform in the Arkansas Songwriter Showcase at 7 p.m. Monday at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $5. (501) 372-0210.

◼️ Drug Church and Peach Blush perform at 7 p.m. today ($12); and the Holiday Hangout 21 will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday ($100 for a weekend pass) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Deep Sequence performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($10 advance; $15 day of show); and Dee Oh Jee perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($10) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Screaming Skeletons perform from 7-11 p.m. Friday and LEVELS perform from 7-8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St. (501) 375-8468; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Narrow Dinero performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Zack McKenzie performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Brian Nahlen performs at noon Saturday and Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave. (501) 246-4757.

◼️ Tiko Brooks performs at 9 p.m. Friday and The Shotgun Billys perform at 8 p.m. Saturday and the Jake Peterson Duo performs for brunch Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Eddie Haskell performs at 9 pm. Friday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W Markham St. (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Diablo's Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave. (501) 500-2323; diablostacosandmezcal.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs from 7-10:30 p.m. today at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

BENTON

Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road. (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CADDO VALLEY

Aaron Owens performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive. (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Brooks Walthall performs at 7 p.m. today and Brooklyn Fogle performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

John Calvin Brewer performs at 8 p.m. Friday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ The Karla Case Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday and The Resistance will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill. (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Modern August performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive. (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Steve Boyster performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Hatchet House BBQue, 1004 Oak St. (501) 504-6894; hatchethouseBBQue.com.

◼️ Randall Shreve performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Darren Berry performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

DARDANELLE

Whisky Business performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Front Street Grill, 115 Front St. (479) 229-4458; fsgrill.com.

FORT SMITH

Charley Crockett, along with opening act Summer Dean, performs at 8 p.m. today at the Majestic Theater, 817 Garrison Ave. Tickets are $25 or $30. Velcro Pygmies perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 or $20. (479)551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Trent Tomlinson, Michael Ray and Love and Theft perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Maxwell Blade Theatre of Magic, 817 Central Ave. Tickets are $50; $100 for VIP. (501) 623-6200; maxwellblade.com.

◼️ Jukebox Saturday Night will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Horner Hall in the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd. Tickets are $35. (501) 321-2027; hotsprings.org.

◼️ Ken Goodman, Audrey Findlen, Doug Lackey and It's Our Time (of the Fun City Chorus) perform a Christmas show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave. Tickets are $35 at Eventbrite.com; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ The Whitney Houston and Prince tributes, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and previously announced to be held at the Vapors Live, have been moved to the Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave. (501) 859-9148.

◼️ Big City Takedown performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boondock's Sports Bar & Pool Hall, 1331 Airport Road. (501) 881-4856.

  photo  Amie Bishop and the Slingerz heat up The Big Chill in Hot Springs on Friday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)
  ◼️ Amie Bishop & The Slingerz perform at 9 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ DJ Abby Redux performs from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave. (501) 624-6686.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and The Big Dam Horns perform from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill, Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Mayday by Midnight performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday as part of the "Ice on Ice" charity event at the Oaklawn Event Center, 2705 Central Ave. Tickets are $60, with proceeds going to Project HOPE. (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Kenny Mann and the Danger Zone perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave. (501) 463-9463.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday at The Rooftop Bar, atop the Waters Hotel at 340 Central Ave. (501) 321-0001; and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave. (501) 525-9797; and from 9:30-11:55 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave. (501) 701-4544; and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Bailey Rhea performs at 7 p.m. Friday and The Back Beats perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

Jordan Shepherd performs at 7 pm. Friday and DJ Grissom performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at MuleKick, 2158 N. Jackson St. Admission is free. (870) 904-2752; mulekickmag.com.

MAUMELLE

Billy Masters hosts an open mike at 8 p.m. today and The Roadhouse Troubadors perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 266611 Arkansas 365. (501) 800-1123.

PARAGOULD

The Collins Community Choir presents "Forever Christmas," a holiday revue, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens. (870) 972-2367; kasu.org/tickets.

PINE BLUFF

Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hot Rods, 201 S. Main St. (870) 534-2066.

ROLAND

Ashtyn Barbaree performs from 2-4 p.m. Saturday and Fonky Donkey performs from 3-5 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

SEARCY

A Year & A Day performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Searcy VFW, 2107 Davis Drive. (501) 268-9695.

TICKETS

Garth Brooks performs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on April 23, and tickets, $94.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at (877) 654-2784 or at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

◼️ Chicago and Brian Wilson (co-headlining with former Beach Boys members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin) perform at 7 p.m. June 21 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, ranging from $39.50 to $130.50, go on sale at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at amptickets.com or (479) 443.5600.

◼️ Goo Goo Dolls perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, ranging from $35 to $150.50, go on sale at noon Dec. 17 at amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.

