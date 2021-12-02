LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Charley Crockett at Hall, Rodney Block at Wildwood

LITTLE ROCK

Charley Crockett, along with opening act Summer Dean, performs at 8 p.m. Friday at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St. Tickets are $25 for standing-room floor or $34 for mezzanine.

Granger Smith, along with opening act Tyler Kinch, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Hall. Standing-room only tickets are $20. (501) 406-1364; ticketweb.com.

◼️ Rodney Block & Friends perform a special holiday edition of "Music in the Wild" at 8 p.m. Friday at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road. Tickets are $25. (501) 821-7275; wildwoodpark.org.

◼️ Jason Lee Hale, with special guest Karen Jo Vennes, performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St. (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Jason Boland & The Stragglers, along with opening act Leah Blevins, performs at 8:45 p.m. Friday ($25 general admission, $30 reserved.) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., 10 Shackleford Drive. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Velvetina's Little Burlesque Show performs at 8:30 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave. Tickets are $15 for reserved seating, $10 for standing room and $5 for those donating a coat or blanket. The Georgia Thunderbolts, along with opening act deFrance, perform at 9 p.m. Friday; tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door if any remain. Bad Habit performs at 9 p.m. Saturday; tickets are $10 for reserved seating or $7 for standing room. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Rodger King, Wayne Williams, Jason Lee Hale, Justin Patterson, Milton Lee and Roy Hale perform in the Arkansas Songwriter Showcase at 7 p.m. Monday at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $5. (501) 372-0210.

◼️ Drug Church and Peach Blush perform at 7 p.m. today ($12); and the Holiday Hangout 21 will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday ($100 for a weekend pass) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Deep Sequence performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($10 advance; $15 day of show); and Dee Oh Jee perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($10) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Screaming Skeletons perform from 7-11 p.m. Friday and LEVELS perform from 7-8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St. (501) 375-8468; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Narrow Dinero performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Zack McKenzie performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Brian Nahlen performs at noon Saturday and Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave. (501) 246-4757.

◼️ Tiko Brooks performs at 9 p.m. Friday and The Shotgun Billys perform at 8 p.m. Saturday and the Jake Peterson Duo performs for brunch Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Eddie Haskell performs at 9 pm. Friday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W Markham St. (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Diablo's Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave. (501) 500-2323; diablostacosandmezcal.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs from 7-10:30 p.m. today at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

BENTON

Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road. (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CADDO VALLEY

Aaron Owens performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive. (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Brooks Walthall performs at 7 p.m. today and Brooklyn Fogle performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

John Calvin Brewer performs at 8 p.m. Friday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ The Karla Case Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday and The Resistance will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill. (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Modern August performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive. (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Steve Boyster performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Hatchet House BBQue, 1004 Oak St. (501) 504-6894; hatchethouseBBQue.com.

◼️ Randall Shreve performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Darren Berry performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

DARDANELLE

Whisky Business performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Front Street Grill, 115 Front St. (479) 229-4458; fsgrill.com.

FORT SMITH

Charley Crockett, along with opening act Summer Dean, performs at 8 p.m. today at the Majestic Theater, 817 Garrison Ave. Tickets are $25 or $30. Velcro Pygmies perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 or $20. (479)551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Trent Tomlinson, Michael Ray and Love and Theft perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Maxwell Blade Theatre of Magic, 817 Central Ave. Tickets are $50; $100 for VIP. (501) 623-6200; maxwellblade.com.

◼️ Jukebox Saturday Night will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Horner Hall in the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd. Tickets are $35. (501) 321-2027; hotsprings.org.

◼️ Ken Goodman, Audrey Findlen, Doug Lackey and It's Our Time (of the Fun City Chorus) perform a Christmas show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave. Tickets are $35 at Eventbrite.com; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ The Whitney Houston and Prince tributes, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and previously announced to be held at the Vapors Live, have been moved to the Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave. (501) 859-9148.

◼️ Big City Takedown performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boondock's Sports Bar & Pool Hall, 1331 Airport Road. (501) 881-4856.

Amie Bishop and the Slingerz heat up The Big Chill in Hot Springs on Friday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ Amie Bishop & The Slingerz perform at 9 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ DJ Abby Redux performs from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave. (501) 624-6686.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and The Big Dam Horns perform from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill, Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Mayday by Midnight performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday as part of the "Ice on Ice" charity event at the Oaklawn Event Center, 2705 Central Ave. Tickets are $60, with proceeds going to Project HOPE. (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Kenny Mann and the Danger Zone perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave. (501) 463-9463.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday at The Rooftop Bar, atop the Waters Hotel at 340 Central Ave. (501) 321-0001; and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave. (501) 525-9797; and from 9:30-11:55 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave. (501) 701-4544; and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Bailey Rhea performs at 7 p.m. Friday and The Back Beats perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

Jordan Shepherd performs at 7 pm. Friday and DJ Grissom performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at MuleKick, 2158 N. Jackson St. Admission is free. (870) 904-2752; mulekickmag.com.

MAUMELLE

Billy Masters hosts an open mike at 8 p.m. today and The Roadhouse Troubadors perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 266611 Arkansas 365. (501) 800-1123.

PARAGOULD

The Collins Community Choir presents "Forever Christmas," a holiday revue, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens. (870) 972-2367; kasu.org/tickets.

PINE BLUFF

Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hot Rods, 201 S. Main St. (870) 534-2066.

ROLAND

Ashtyn Barbaree performs from 2-4 p.m. Saturday and Fonky Donkey performs from 3-5 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

SEARCY

A Year & A Day performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Searcy VFW, 2107 Davis Drive. (501) 268-9695.

TICKETS

Garth Brooks performs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on April 23, and tickets, $94.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at (877) 654-2784 or at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

◼️ Chicago and Brian Wilson (co-headlining with former Beach Boys members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin) perform at 7 p.m. June 21 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, ranging from $39.50 to $130.50, go on sale at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at amptickets.com or (479) 443.5600.

◼️ Goo Goo Dolls perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, ranging from $35 to $150.50, go on sale at noon Dec. 17 at amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.