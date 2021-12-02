Christmas Wishes: Bo's Blessings, Rogers Historical Museum, RNCIC

As we do every year, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is asking area nonprofits what is on their Christmas wish lists -- volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they need. We hope our readers will reach out and make the holidays merry for the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long.

This list will continue to run in the Our Town section through Jan. 2. To have your organization included, email ourtown@nwadg.com or visit nwaonline.com/wishlist21/ to fill out the form.

Regional National Improvement Corp (RNCIC)

Address: P.O. Box 4221, Fayetteville 72702

Mission: Our mission is to secure land adjacent to the Fayetteville National Cemetery to ensure the cemetery can continue to receive veterans for burial. Veterans living in Northwest Arkansas, as well as many veterans living outside our region, have planned their final resting places here. This desire stems from having been born and raised in Northwest Arkansas, having close family ties here, or having made their homes in the area following their service.

Needs: Volunteers, office supplies, donations for future land purchases.

Website: rncic.com

Contact: Jannie Layne, (479) 530-7728, 805 Thiesse Lane, Springdale 72762

Bo's Blessings (LUTHAB)

Address: P. O Box 8558, Springdale 72766-8558

Mission: Bo's Blessings is organized exclusively for charitable purposes, more specifically to engage the Northwest Arkansas community, including veterans and military family, in improving the quality of life and positively impacting the lives of the military community by providing empowerment and reintegration programs, community service, and through veterans' appreciation programs.

Needs: Gift cards, craft supplies for our Youth Ambassadors, products such as snacks, personal care items, movies, etc., for care packages for deployed soldiers, monetary donations, and volunteers and marketing assistance.

Contact: Jannie Layne (479) 530-7728, 805 Thiesse Lane, Springdale 72762

Rogers Historical Museum

Address: 313 S. Second St., Rogers 72756

Mission: To enrich lives through education, experience and exploration of our heritage.

Needs: Event volunteers, object donations, charitable gifts.

Website: rogershistoricalmuseum.org

Contact: museum@rogersar.gov or (479) 621-1154