Community input sought for Rogers School District superintendent search

Weigh in

The survey and online public meetings to help determine the qualities of Rogers School District’s next superintendent can be accessed through the district’s website at https://www.rogersschools.net/superintendentsearch

Source: Rogers School District

ROGERS -- The School Board is seeking community input as it selects the School District's next superintendent.

Marlin Berry, 65, is in his sixth year as superintendent and announced his retirement in October. His last day will be June 30.

An online survey launched Wednesday, and it will be available through Dec. 15 to allow people to provide feedback on the qualities they'd like to see in the next superintendent, said Ashley Siwiec, district communications director.

"Teachers, classified staff members, parents, community members, business leaders, elected officials, anyone that would like to respond to that survey is welcome to," Siwiec said.

Two online, public meetings are also planned to gather community feedback at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 13 and at 6 p.m. Dec. 14, she said.

"We're looking forward to hearing from them on what they desire," said board President Nathan Gairhan about community input.

The School Board voted unanimously last month to hire Ray and Associates of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to lead the search, Gairhan said. The board considered four firms for the search.

"We're leaning on their expertise and experience as a firm," he said of Ray and Associates.

The district is paying the company $20,000 from its general fund, Siwiec said.

The search firm will report the results of the survey and community meetings to the board and highlight the trends they see, she said.

Rogers also used Ray and Associates in 2016 to help find Berry after former Superintendent Janie Darr retired. At the time, Berry was superintendent of the Olathe (Kan.) Public Schools.

The board met Monday with Ray and Associates representatives to discuss the timeline for replacing Berry, according to Jason Ivester, district communications and multimedia specialist.

"I'm pretty confident that we'll be able to meet our timelines," Gairhan said, noting the fast-approaching holidays may present some challenges.

Superintendent applications are anticipated to be due in early February, with interviews potentially conducted in late February or early March, Siwiec said. The board may select a new superintendent in March.

Berry's salary this year is $272,507, according to district financial documents. The district has an enrollment of about 15,600.

"He's been a great fit for the district and has really done an excellent job of serving as the leader," Gairhan said of Berry.