Covid-19 vaccination clinics planned in Benton County

Several covid-19 vaccination clinics are planned in Benton County this week and later this month.

The Northwest Arkansas Council will host vaccination clinics from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at J.B. Hunt, located at 708 W. Apple Blossom Ave. in Lowell. Both events will offer first, second and booster doses of the covid-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up.

The Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in children 5 and older. Northwest Arkansas parents are encouraged to consult their physicians and pediatricians in an effort to vaccinate any eligible children.

Everyone 18 or older is eligible to receive a booster shot at least six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna dose or two months after their Johnson & Johnson dose.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Visit nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar for information on additional clinics or to register.

The city of Rogers, in partnership with Community Clinic and the Rogers Activity Center, will offer a vaccination clinic Dec. 17.

The clinic will operate from noon to 4 p.m. at the activity center's north gym at 315 W. Olive St. in Rogers. No appointment is necessary, and there is no cost to patients.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for anyone -- ages 5 and up -- who hasn't had their first or second dose.

Pfizer and Moderna booster doses also will be available. Vaccination cards are required to show proof of previous doses and the recipient has passed the six-month time frame needed to receive a booster. No proof of age is needed for ages 5 to 17, but parent or guardian presence is required.