Cyclones win tough face-off with Lions

Two days after hanging on for its first win of the season, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team was fresh enough to give 19th-ranked Iowa State University a challenge in the early going.

UAPB led for nearly the first 9 minutes of Wednesday's game in Ames, Iowa, but turnovers and early foul trouble hindered the Golden Lions as the Cyclones made their big momentum swing on the way to an 83-64 victory before 12,305 at Hilton Coliseum.

UAPB (1-8) returned to the road after Monday's home win over Arkansas Baptist College. On Wednesday, the Lions placed three players in double figures – Shawn Williams with 21 points, Trey Sampson with 16 and Kylen Milton with 13.

Brandon Brown made 3 of 3 field goals and finished with 9 points, but he fouled out after 17 minutes of action for the Lions.

UAPB, which trailed 38-22, shot 91.7% (22 for 24) from the free-throw line, with Milton making 7 of 7 and Williams 7 of 8.

But Iowa State (7-0), which had just stunned then-No. 9 University of Memphis in Brooklyn last Friday, overpowered UAPB in the paint with a 40-22 advantage and outrebounded the Lions 37-26. The Cyclones made 30 of 67 from the floor (44.8%) including 7 of 22 from 3-point range, and shot 16 of 20 at the line.

Izaiah Brockington led the Cyclones with 23 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 10 for 20 from the field.

Tre Jackson scored 12 points and George Conditt IV added 11 points for Iowa State.

UAPB hit 18 of 45 (40%) from the floor, including 6 of 23 from the arc.

The Lions will stay in the Big 12 and visit reigning national champion Baylor University for a 4 p.m. tipoff Saturday. That game will be streamed on ESPN+.