December: Nonprofits gather, give, jingle, mingle

Christmas at Peel Museum

Peel Compton Foundation

3 6 p.m. -- Peel Compton Foundation will host Christmas at the Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Organizers say: "Join us for this one-of-a-kind Christmas experience at Northwest Arkansas' favorite historic home. Explore the decked halls of Peel Museum, enjoy bites and beverages -- featuring a signature cocktail -- and take in seasonal music, theater and dance performances from NWA talent throughout the museum and garden."

Proof of vaccination against covid-19 will be required. All guests will be asked to wear a mask when not eating/drinking, when inside the museum, and/or when physical distancing is not possible. Vendors, artists/performers, and volunteers will be required to wear a mask at all times throughout the event unless a mask actively inhibits their ability to perform.

Tickets are $100. Information: (479) 254-3870 or www.peelcompton.org/gala.

Holiday Gift Market

Community Creative Center

3 through Dec. 18 -- The Walton Arts Center plays host to the Community Creative Center's Holiday Gift Market in the Bob McBride Studio.

Information: (479) 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Snowball Effect Outdoor Experience

Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas

4 6-10 p.m. -- The Snowball Effect on the campus of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville will feature an outdoor concert by Adam Doleac, a one-of-a-kind Christmas drone show and exclusive access to North Forest Lights. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $250. Information: (479) 338-2990 or nwa_mercy_foundation.net.

Trophy Ceremony

Brandon Burlsworth Foundation

6 11:30 a.m. -- The Brandon Burlsworth Trophy Ceremony Luncheon will be held at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Tickets are $100. Information: (870) 741-1443 or info@burlsworthtrophy.com.

Jingle Mingle

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas

9 6-6:30 p.m. -- Jingle Mingle 2021 to benefit Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas will be held at Heroncrest in Springdale. Organizers say: "The Jingle Mingle is an annual gathering which offers scholarship recipients and supporters a chance to mix and mingle and to usher in the holiday season. The Jingle Mingle also serves as a fundraiser at which many individuals make their end-of-year gifts to support scholarships."

Information: (479) 935-4888 or spsfnwa.org.

Jingle Bell Jog 5K and Children's Fun Run

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

18 9 a.m.-2 p.m. -- The Jingle Bell Jog 5K and Children's Fun Run to benefit the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will be held at the garden and will be a timed event.

Organizers say runners and walkers of all levels and ages are invited to participate and ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears and anything that sparkles and jingles is encouraged.

The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the Children's Fun Run at 10 a.m.

Light snacks will be offered the morning of the race beginning at 8 a.m. and warm-up stretch sessions led by a Fayetteville Athletic Club at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

All race finishers will receive a finisher medal. Awards will also be handed out to the fastest runners in each age group.

Registration for the 5K is $35, $15 for the fun run for children 12 and younger or $120 for a 5K team of five of all ages.

Information: (479)530-8084 or bgozarks.org.