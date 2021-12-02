Eastbound I-30 lanes in downtown Little Rock to be closed this weekend

All eastbound lanes on a section of Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock will be closed and require a detour this weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Drivers on other roadways in the area also will be affected to accommodate work on 30 Crossing, the $1 billion project to improve the aging and heavily congested 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The eastbound lanes of I-30 between Interstate 630 and East Sixth Street will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Eastbound traffic will be required to take an exit ramp for downtown Little Rock -- Exit 140 -- onto the northbound frontage road, the department said. Traffic will use the East Sixth Street on-ramp to return to I-30.

More than 110,000 vehicles a day use that part of I-30 on average, according to agency data, although traffic is typically lighter on weekends.

Closing the eastbound lanes will allow workers to place girders for the East Ninth Street bridge, the department said. The bridge is being replaced as part of the project to widen the interstate at that location.

Closing the interstate lanes will require additional lane closings on surrounding roadways. They include:

• I-30 westbound lanes will be reduced to one open lane between East Sixth Street and I-630. The southbound frontage road will be used to help move westbound traffic.

• The I-630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 eastbound will be closed.

• The East Street bridge between the I-30 frontage roads will be closed.

• Some city streets in the vicinity of East Sixth and East Ninth streets will be closed to facilitate the movement of traffic. Local street detours will be indicated with signs.

Crews are planning a full closing for I-30 westbound lanes over a weekend later in December, the department said.

A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.