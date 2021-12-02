Facebook drops false info-based networks

Facebook announced Wednesday it took down disinformation networks tied to a broad swath of political actors and events around the world, including militant group Hamas, Chinese state groups and the immigration crisis along the Belarus-Poland border. The company also removed accounts run by anti-vaccine groups that were using evolving tactics to attack doctors in Europe.

Together, the cat-and-mouse game described in the company's monthly threat report continues to demonstrate how social media is an active battlefield where governments and motivated parties continue to attempt to manipulate public opinion. It also shows the might of the global platform, which has recently come under renewed fire for its role in spreading societal harms.

The Facebook company, which recently changed its name to Meta, does not disclose the reach of the disinformation campaigns, making it difficult for outsiders to gauge their actual influence. It discloses accounts removed and the followers of those accounts, but not the views that the posts received.

The China operation was discovered, the company disclosed, after a mysterious account claiming to be a Swiss biologist posted that the United States was pressuring and intimidating World Health Organization scientists studying the origins of covid-19 in an attempt to blame China for the virus.

The false persona, named Wilson Edwards, made the posts in July on Twitter and Facebook. Almost immediately after the fake biologist's account, which was created only the day before, began posting its messages, Chinese state-controlled media organizations Global Times and People's Daily began covering the fake scientists' story.

Facebook initially received reports about the fake account. It began to tie it and a network of hundreds of other fake personas amplifying it to actors in China, including a state-owned infrastructure company.

While Facebook fell short of saying that the operation -- which it said was quickly rooted out -- was tied directly to the Chinese government, experts say such unusual timing often suggests a coordinated effort.

In Israel's occupied Gaza Strip, Hamas, the militant organization that is also the political leader of the territory, ran a disinformation operation intended to generate support for Hamas and criticism of Israel. Accounts pretending to be local news organizations and young women living in the West Bank were disabled by Facebook this fall, the company said.

In Italy and France, an anti-vaccination group known as V--V developed coordinated harassment campaigns against doctors and journalists on Facebook.

In some examples, they would call doctors and journalists Nazis for promoting coronavirus vaccines and claim that the vaccines would lead to a "healthcare dictatorship." The groups would coordinate on other channels, such as Telegram, to organization the harassment.

Facebook said that such coordinated campaigns, known as brigading, are a new area that the company is starting to police. In addition, it said it had begun policing other types of harassment campaigns, including campaigns to report people's posts as breaking the rules to get them taken down.