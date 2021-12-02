Farmington approves $5.1 million general budget

General Fund Department Budgets 2022

Law Enforcement: $1,977,160

Administration: $1,188,500

Fire: $1,043,950

Parks: $471,547

Building: $173,800

Law Enforcement (Court): $129,926

Animal Control: $88,100

Library Transfer: $57,000

FARMINGTON -- The city's 2022 budget includes three new firefighters, a new police officer's position, three new new police vehicles, 3% cost-of-living raises and money available for park improvements from development fees.

The Farmington City Council approved the 2022 budget during its Nov. 8 meeting.

For the general fund, the city is projecting to receive $5.1 million in revenue, compared to $4.3 million in the 2021 budget, a 19% increase.

Through October, Farmington already has received about $5.4 million in revenue, though this includes $767,000 in grants from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Sales tax revenues are up in Farmington, and this is reflected in the 2022 budget.

The city budgeted to receive $1,475,000 from its local sales tax revenues in the 2021 budget and is budgeting $2.1 million for this in 2022.

The city projects to receive $1.4 million from state sales tax revenues in 2022, compared to about $1.26 million in the 2021 budget.

In a memo to City Council members, Mayor Ernie Penn said the increase for city and state sales tax revenues is a conservative estimate.

"As we have discussed many times, my philosophy is to budget conservatively for income and control operating expenses," Penn wrote.

The city's sales tax revenue has increased 30.1% this year, compared to the same period in 2020, and the state sales tax revenue has increased 14.4% in 2021, compared to 2020.

"I am very proud of our financial stability of our city as evidenced by tax growth and our current bank balances," Penn said. "We must continue to provide the serves that our citizens require now and in the future."

Other revenue estimates in the 2022 budget include $175,000 from building inspection fees, $475,000 from county turnback funds and $375,000 from franchise fees.

Penn told council members he believes the city should maintain at least six months of operating money in an account dedicated to the general fund budget. For Farmington, six months operating funds is $2.5 million, and the city has this in a money market account with First Security Bank.

In all, the city has more than $8.5 million in its accounts, which includes $3.54 million in a money market account at First Security and $1.8 million in a money market account with Arvest Bank.

The city also has a separate account for its federal covid relief funds and a separate restitution account for money being paid by former city court clerk Jimmy Story, who was convicted in 2018 of embezzling money from the city and Farmington District Court.

For city departments, Farmington Police Department has the largest budget for 2022, $1,977,160. Expenses are up, compared to the 2021 budget, for regular payroll, $1.5 million including the additional position, fuel and three new Dodge Chargers.

With a new officer, Farmington will have 20 on staff in its police department, according to Chief Brian Hubbard. He said he requested three police vehicles for 2022 to catch up on its fleet. Normally, the department purchases two vehicles each year, but last year, most dealers were at a standstill for police sedans.

Farmington Fire Department had hoped to hire three new firefighters in 2021 using proceeds from a SAFER grant (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response), but the city did not receive the grant.

Chief Bill Hellard said three additional firefighters will give Farmington the ability to have three firefighters on each shift. Having three firefighters on the scene will allow the department to start operations sooner and provide more manpower when responding to emergencies, Hellard said.

Hellard last week said he has hired the three new firefighters, and they will start Dec. 1. All three are certified firefighters coming from other fire departments.

The fire department's budget includes $880,350 for payroll, including three new firefighters, and $65,000 for a new pickup truck that will become the chief's vehicle. Hellard said his current vehicle will be used as a trade-in for the new truck.

"With a pickup truck, we'll be able to carry equipment," Hellard said.

Expenses for the administration department in the 2022 budget include $243,000 for regular payroll, $200,000 for engineering fees, $190,000 for additional services expenses, $70,000 for utilities, $40,000 for technical support, $65,000 for the city attorney, $132,000 for elected officials and $21,000 for the planning commission.

The 2022 budget for the Parks Department includes $125,000 for capital improvements and $25,000 for engineering. These expenses will be funded by the city's line item called "payment in lieu of improvements." This is money paid by developers in lieu of providing green space for residential subdivisions. The money is dedicated to park improvements.

Farmington Public Library's 2022 budget estimates about $224,000 in revenue with $55,000 from the city general fund and $217,000 from Washington County Library System. Expenses in the budget are $32,000 for books and media, $196,000 for payroll and $17,000 for materials and supplies

The Street Department has a $885,442 budget for 2022. Revenues include $460,000 from state turnback funds and $45,000 from street county turnback funds. Another $389,342 will be transferred to the budget from the street reserve fund.

Expenses for the Street Department include about $219,000 for regular payroll, $125,000 for equipment purchase, which includes a skid-steer with street sweeper attachment, $300,000 for street repairs and $150,000 for street lights.

The 3% cost of living raise for all employees will cost the city about $100,000, according to Melissa McCarville, city business manager.