Harrison man, others, arrested after altercation

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Harrison man was arrested Tuesday after police said he pointed weapons at several people during an argument at the Maple Manor Apartments.

Chad Bitner, 46, of 7 Cralle Drive in Harrison, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault. Bitner was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Police were called to the apartments at 3001 W. Wedington Drive at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an armed person, according to a preliminary report from the Fayetteville Police Department.

After speaking to the people involved and reviewing evidence, the officers determined Bitner and his wife traveled from Harrison to Fayetteville because Bitner's son had been involved in a disturbance with a neighbor, the report said. The son reportedly was struck on the head during the disturbance by the resident of a nearby apartment.

Bitner was told by his daughter-in-law Fayetteville police investigated the disturbance and "chose to take no action," according to the report. Bitner went to speak with the resident of the apartment and became involved in a "verbal altercation" with Crystal Landrum.

Cellphone video taken at the time shows Landrum yelling at Bitner before Bitner pulls a pistol from his waistband and points it at Landrum and several people around her, according to the report. Everyone ran from Bitner, according to the report, and he then retrieved an AR-15-type weapon from his vehicle, pointing it at several people before placing it in an apartment, according to police.

Police said there were seven people identified as victims, Landrum and her juvenile child, Shedrickia Baymon and her two juvenile children and two other juveniles.

In another report, police said officers had been called to the apartments several times Monday and Tuesday on reports of disputes between the residents of the two apartments. One officer saw Landrum hit Rachel Bitner on the left side of her face Tuesday and then hit Rachel Bitner's daughter, Rebekah Bitner, before Landrum was led away by officers. According to the report, Landrum continued to yell and instigate fights with the Bitners and both Rachel Bitner and Rebekah Bitner refused to obey officers' commands and tried to move around the officers to get back at Landrum and her friends.

Rachel Bitner, 49, and Rebekah Bitner, 20, both of 7 Cralle Drive in Harrison, were arrested in connection with the incident on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operation. Both were released Tuesday on $800 bonds.

Landrum, 35, of 3001 W. Wedington Drive, Apt. 103, was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations. Landrum was released Tuesday with no bond set.