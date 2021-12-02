DEAR READERS: Between festive activities and family gatherings, the holiday season can get hectic and rushed. So take note of these important fire safety hints that every family member should know.

1. Establish a fire emergency plan so family members know what to do.

2. Never leave candles burning unattended in any room of the house.

3. Don't place candles in greenery arrangements or on the Christmas tree.

4. Arrange candles away from traffic flow or where they could be tipped over.

5. Don't burn wrapping paper or evergreens in the fireplace.

6. Check the fire in the fireplace to be sure it's completely out before you go to bed.

7. Test Christmas lights and wiring. If cords are frayed, toss them. Plug in strings to see if they are all working. Replace lights that are burned out. Don't overload sockets or extension cords.

8. Never leave food cooking or baking in the kitchen without checking or watching it.

DEAR READERS: As we know, our children and grandchildren live on their computers, smartphones and tech gadgets, so put them to work during the holidays. For example, they can create place cards or invitations on their computers. Have your teenagers take pictures during the party and then email the best photos after the party or print them out. They can also post chosen photos on family Facebook pages. Finally, have them come up with a music playlist for a party.

DEAR READERS: When you host a party, it can be difficult to judge how much food to buy. Of course, it depends on how many people are attending, the time and the occasion of the event, as well as how hungry your guests are. It is better to have too much food than not enough. You can always freeze the leftovers or give doggie bags to your guests to take home.

DEAR READERS: If the inside of plastic dishes or bowls smells bad, here's how to remove the odor. Get out the baking soda and make a paste of baking soda and water. Rub this all over the inside surfaces and let sit overnight. The next day, wash with hot, soapy water, rinse well and dry thoroughly.

DEAR READERS: If you need a tasty dessert in a hurry, try this candy recipe.

Maple-Nut Candy

1 (16-ounce) can vanilla frosting

¾ teaspoon maple extract

½ cup pecans, chopped

Use a 2-quart saucepan to heat the frosting with the extract. As this consistency thins, add toasted, chopped pecans. Cover a baking sheet with wax paper and drop same-size teaspoonfuls of the mixture onto it. Refrigerate until firm. Store in a sealed container.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com