• Liliana Castaneda of Raleigh, N.C., who went into labor on a flight from Mexico to Atlanta, was told by a nurse not to push as her contractions continued and avoided having her baby midflight but delivered her daughter, Analia, on the floor at the rear of the plane right after landing.

• Joachim Herrmann, interior minister of Germany's Bavaria state, said a 550-pound World War II bomb discovered at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich exploded, injuring four people, one seriously.

• Ralph Williams, 59, long considered a person of interest in the 1983 killing of a 21-year-old South Florida woman, was charged with murder 38 years later after investigators, using new technology, identified Williams' fingerprint on a piece of evidence found at the scene.

• Thomas Shoemaker, 57, of Rayville, La., who pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme that sent more than $180 million in fraudulent bills to a military health care program and private insurance companies, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, prosecutors said.

• Kurt Graham, director of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum in Independence, Mo., which reopened in July after a two-year, $30 million renovation only to close in October as covid-19 cases spiked, said it will reopen today with limited hours and a requirement that visitors wear masks.

• Chris Bailey, an assistant Indianapolis police chief, said a 20-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after two city police officers were stabbed in an "unprovoked attack" before they shot and wounded him.

• Mark Hunter of St. Louis, a former Southwest Airlines baggage handler who pleaded guilty to stealing five guns from checked bags, was sentenced to six months in prison, federal prosecutors said.

• Anand Prakash Chouksey, 52, an Indian man who spent three years building a one-third-scale replica of the historic Taj Mahal for his residence, said he told his wife that, rather than giving her a mausoleum, he would "make a Taj Mahal you can live in."

• Ricky Adams, director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, said the family has been notified and the bureau's cold case unit called in after a human skull found in a farmer's field 16 years ago has been identified using DNA and a national missing persons database as that of Rebecca Boyd, a Muskogee woman who disappeared in 2002.