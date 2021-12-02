NEWS IN BRIEF

America’s Car-Mart opens its 153rd site

Rogers-based used-car dealer America’s Car-Mart has opened a dealership in Norman, Okla., its 153rd location and its second new lot in fiscal 2022.

The dealership at 524 N. Interstate Drive opened Monday. It will be managed by Jesse Cloud.

During an earnings call in mid-November detailing the buy-here pay-here car company’s second quarter results for fiscal 2022, Car-Mart Chief Executive Officer Jeff Williams said the company plans to grow market share from its dealership base and that the company plans to continue to open new dealerships moving forward. He said Car-Mart is also looking at expanding through acquisition.

Car-Mart shares closed at $97.48, down 66 cents or less than 1% in trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $95.95 and as high as $177.45 over the past year.

In August, America’s Car-Mart ranked 67th on Forbes magazine’s 2021 list of America’s Best Small Companies. The company is celebrating its 40th year in business and operates 153 dealerships in 12 states.

— John Magsam

Murphy USA OKs $1B buy-back plan

El Dorado-based Murphy USA has approved a share buy-back plan up to $1 billion, the company said Wednesday.

The stock repurchase plan was approved by Murphy USA’s Board of Directors and will begin when the current $500 million authorization is complete. The $1 billion buyback is to be finished by Dec. 31, 2026, according to a company release.

The company said the plan is part of its capital allocation strategy which it began in October 0f 2020.

“Given that we are on track to execute the previously announced $500 million program nearly two years early, this new authorization is a testament to our advantaged business model and increasing confidence in the future of our company,” President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Clyde, said in a release.

When and how many shares will be repurchased by the company will be based on market conditions.

Murphy USA shares closed at $175.45, up $2.12 or a little more than 1% in trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $119.47 and as high as $187.55 over the past year.

Murphy USA sells gasoline and convenience merchandise and operates more than 1,650 stores in the United States.

— John Magsam

Arkansas Index dips amid variant reports

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 746.02, down 9.40.

“Equities rallied overnight but reversed course in afternoon trading following confirmation of the first omicron coronavirus variant in the United States as the consumer discretionary and communication services underperformed,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.