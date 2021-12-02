North Little Rock councilman injured in bike crash

North Little Rock council member Charlie Hight has been hospitalized after a bike wreck Tuesday, his wife, Becky, wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

Hight wrecked his bike Tuesday afternoon on the Arkansas River Trail, where police found him. He was transported to a hospital with "a severe head injury," according to his wife.

Hight suffered facial and spinal injuries during the wreck, the post said.

Hight has long represented North Little Rock's Ward 4, which encompasses much of the north side of the city.