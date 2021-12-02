Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

North Little Rock councilman injured in bike crash

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:32 a.m.

North Little Rock council member Charlie Hight has been hospitalized after a bike wreck Tuesday, his wife, Becky, wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

Hight wrecked his bike Tuesday afternoon on the Arkansas River Trail, where police found him. He was transported to a hospital with "a severe head injury," according to his wife.

Hight suffered facial and spinal injuries during the wreck, the post said.

Hight has long represented North Little Rock's Ward 4, which encompasses much of the north side of the city.

Print Headline: NLR council's Hight hurt in bike crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT