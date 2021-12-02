Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Michael Harms, 57, of 94 Melaney in Bella Vista was arrested Wednesday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault. Harms was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Cherith Wilkey, 37, of 11 Pine St. in Bella Vista was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Wilkey was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Casey Jones, 32, of 805 S.W. Crystal St. in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Jones was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Ruben Torres-Ruiz, 28, of 101 W. Necessary Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Torres-Ruiz was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Claudius Kabua, 24, of 2006 Commons Drive No. 5 in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Kabua was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• John Lucero, 44, of 502 Morrison Place in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Lucero was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.