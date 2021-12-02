Obituaries

BELLA VISTA -- David Bruce Clendenen, 73, of Bella Vista, Ark., passed away on November 29, 2021. David was born January 2, 1948, to Robert V. and Ruth (Pusey) Clendenen in Kankakee, Illinois.

Dave had plenty of credits to graduate college, but just didn't. He had been an artist since he was three years old. His hobbies were painting and doodling. He always had a sudoku or crossword puzzle in his hand. Sports were Dave! He was an avid fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks – football, baseball, and basketball.

Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth.

Dave is survived by his wife, Rose; daughters, Lindsey (Tyler) Garman, their children, Stella and Victoria of Rogers, Ark., Dana (Rhett) Daniel, their children, Cooper and Asher of Cave Springs, Ark., Keisha Richardson (Larry) Coyle, their children Brennan, Blake and Zelphia of Springdale, Ark.; mother-in-law, Dorothy Ledbetter of Fayetteville, Ark,; father, Robert Clendenen – retired to Ohio; sister, Bev Clendenen of Tennessee; niece, Jodi Lynn Huss of Ohio.

Memorial service will be held at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, Bella Vista, Ark., on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Chuck Bengtson will officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com .

–––––v–––––

BENTONVILLE -- Patrick K. Howard, of Bentonville, passed away November 30. Services at Mildred B. Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista, at 1 p.m., on December 3. No flowers please. Donations to Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, St. Mary's Episcopal Church of El Dorado, or First Tee of NWA. Full obituary: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com

–––––v–––––

FAYETTEVILLE -- Lloyd Harold Ashcraft, Jr., PharmD died November 26, 2021. Survivors: wife Glenda Ashcraft, children: Tori (Jim) Moore, Ashley (Chris) Smith, Trey (Robin) Ashcraft, Jenn Hart, Jamie Collins, Jill (Jeremy) Hull Siblings: Dona (Morris) Young, Cindie Tay, and David (Susan) Tremor. Grandchildren: Andrew and Ryan Moore, Christian, Reid and Miller Smith, Zak Larey, Riley Hart, Kayana and Broc Raby, Madison, and Cooper Hull, Kennedy and Jude Collins. Great grandson: Royce, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services on Saturday, December 4, 2021,at Christian Life Cathedral Church at 1 p.m.

–––––v–––––

FAYETTEVILLE -- Patricia "Pat" Rich Law, 95, of Fayetteville, formerly of Camden, passed away on November 28, 2021. She was born on November 15, 1926, in Camden to E. A. and Nelle Reynolds Rich. Pat graduated from Camden High School and attended Louisiana Tech University. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Martha Ann Rich King; her sons, David Pascal Law and Jeffrey Thomas Law and grandson, Coleman Pascal Law. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Law Jordan (Alan) and Jennifer A. Law, of Fayetteville; daughter-in-law, Susan Leist Law of Baton Rouge, La.; grandchildren: Reagan Law Daniel (Wesley) of Baton Rouge, La., Susan Jordan Shank (Adam) of Raleigh, N.C., Kathy Jordan of Little Rock, and four great-grandchildren. Pat was a generous and loving individual who devoted her life to helping and giving back to others. She was a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church of Camden.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 3, at Greenwood Cemetery in Camden with Stephen A. Sanders officiating. The family invites all family and friends to celebrate Pat's life with them at this time. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 313 Greening Street, Camden, Ark., 71701, or The Chidester Community Youth Ministry-Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 66, Chidester, Ark., 71726. The family would like to thank the staff at Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale and Peachtree Village of Farmington, for their love, devotion and caring for "Ms. Pat" in the last chapters of her life. Arrangements provided by Beard's Funeral Chapel. Online condolences: www.beardsfuneralchapel.com or condolences may be sent to the Law family at, 365 E. Meadow Street, Fayetteville, Ark., 72701.

–––––v–––––

FAYETTEVILLE -- Maurice Wayne 'Butch' Thomas, age 67, of Fayetteville, died Sunday, November 28, 2021. Butch was born January 3, 1954, in Albermarle, N.C., to Joyce Dean (Robertson) and Hulan Henry Thomas.

Butch is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glyn Thomas; and sister, Kay Thomas.

Butch is survived by his wife of 47 years, Robin (Steele) Thomas; their children, Casey Atwood (Kyle), Hulan Tyler Thomas (Kathleen McClelland); his siblings, Faye Fleming, Stan Thomas (Earlene), Mike Thomas (Julie), Dale Land (Pam); three grandchildren, Gunnar Atwood, Hazel Atwood, and Audrey Thomas.

A true American success story, Butch built and became the Mountain Man through years and years of hard work and integrity. Butch came from extremely humble beginnings and built a successful business and friendships that lasted a lifetime. Butch bought Mountain Man Supplies and Pawn in 1986. At that time, it was located where the Walton Arts Center currently stands. In 1991 he moved the business to the current S. School location. In 1998 he opened Instant Money Pawn located on 6th St., and then moved to the current location on N. College. He also had several other businesses through the years including Mountain Man Bail Bonding and Mountain Man Sporting Goods.

Throughout the years Butch employed over 100 people. He valued his employees greatly and genuinely cared about them and their lives. He was generous to a fault and no one could find a more loyal friend. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a sharp wit, and loved to play practical jokes. He was an avid outdoorsman and truly enjoyed God's creation while out in his tree stand. He taught his son to hunt and fish from an early age and it was a bond they enjoyed until his final day. He was extremely knowledgeable about all kinds of wildlife.

He also loved to go to Hot Springs and bet the ponies and roll the dice in Vegas. He lived life to the fullest. He instilled a great work ethic to his children and in these last few years his favorite role was being a grandpa to his three grandchildren. Go rest high on that mountain. You were much loved.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Children's Safety Center, 614 E. Emma Ave., Ste. 200, Springdale, Ark., 72764, or Grace CP Church Mission Outreach, 2451 W Wedington, Fayetteville, Ark., 72703. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, Westfield Chapel Funeral Home, 3236 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale, Ark. 72762. Online condolences: www.WestfieldChapel.com

–––––v–––––

GRAVETTE -- Carl Thomas Fowler, 78, of Gravette, died Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his residence. He was born on January 29, 1943, in Amarillo, Texas. Carl joined the United States Air Force in 1961. He served honorably until 1967. He married Jo Gayle Heaton in 1963. They had three children. He moved the family to Arkansas in 1968. He worked many years in law enforcement for Bella Vista and the Benton County Sheriff's office before he became the director for child support enforcement until 1982. He then received his real estate license in 1983. He owned several real estate businesses in Gravette and Gentry before he retired.

He was preceded in death by parents, Addie Mae and Alger Jack Fowler; a brother, Alger Fowler; and a sister, Peggy Hopper. He is survived by children, Carl Fowler, Jr. of Muskogee, Okla.; Connie Guild of Little Rock; Dana Nims of Fayetteville; eight grandchildren and three great- grandsons; as well as a host of loving family members and friends. He will be remembered for his gift of storytelling, quick wit, and wonderful sense of humor.

A memorial service will be held in Texas during the spring of 2022. Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Gravette. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

–––––v–––––

ROGERS -- Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Davis, 64, of Rogers, passed away November 30, 2021, in Bentonville. She was born July 17, 1957, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the daughter of Ray D. Davis, Sr. and Iva Ann Clements Davis. Cindy was an LPN at St. Mary's Hospital, the Veterans Hospital in both Fayetteville and Little Rock. She was a member of the Sunnyside Baptist Church in Rogers. Preceded in death by her father. Survived by her mother, Iva Ann Davis, her brother, Ray D. Davis, Jr., her niece, Stefanie Lewis, two great-nieces, Niya Bohannan and Kaiah Lewis, two great-nephews, Asher and Kellan Lewis and numerous cousins.

Graveside service 2 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Rogers Cemetery. Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers. Online condolences to: www.bentoncountufuneralhome.com

–––––v–––––

SPRINGDALE -- Kathleen June Lindsey, 93, of Springdale, Ark., died Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born June 10, 1928, to Ray Taylor and Ocie Watts Taylor in Lafayette, Louisiana. June is preceded in death by three children, William M. Reynolds, Jeherre Bolinger, and Judy McCradie; grandchildren, Justin Holcott and Angela Reynolds. She is survived by children, Betty Bolinger of Springdale, Paul Reynolds and wife Terry of Levelland, Texas, Mark Reynolds and wife Christie of Huntsville, Arkansas, Rebecca Reynolds of Odessa, Texas, Bonnie Kracoma and partner Wayne Case of Clarksville, Arkansas; sister, Jimmie and Les Case from Clarksville, Ark.; brothers, Ravon Taylor of Spokane, Wash., Gary Morrow and Tommy Morrow of Bentonville, Ark.; 21 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. June will be laid to rest with the love of her life William B Reynolds in Levelland, Texas. She was a life long member of VFW. Online condolences: www.WestfieldChapel.com

–––––v–––––

SPRINGDALE -- Audie Roy Scroggins, 87, of Springdale, Ark., died Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Washington Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born March 11, 1934, in Cleveland, Arkansas, to Lucille and William Scroggins. Audie is survived by his wife, of 66 years, Allene (Harp) Scroggins; children, Collene Harlan and husband Roger, Roy Scroggins and wife Sue, Ray Scroggins (Melissa), and Brenda Wallis; siblings, Theresa Tull Shillcutt, Mary Little, Dorothy O'Neal (Jimmy), Nancy Burnett (Jimmy), Bill Scroggins (Sarah Green) and Ava Lasater (Sonny); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Audie was an Air Force Veteran, a master plumber and owner of Scroggins Plumbing. He loved to spend time hunting, fishing and taking care of his pond of Goldfish. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sonora Cemetery Association at, 20311 Holiday Rd., Springdale, Ark., 72764. Online condolences: www.WestfieldChapel.com

–––––v–––––

WEST FORK -- Janet Lou Shell, age 62, of West Fork, Ark., passed in her home on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cremations Only L.L.C. of Springdale.