BASEBALL

Former White Sox ace dies

LaMarr Hoyt, who won the 1983 AL Cy Young Award with the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 66. The White Sox announced his death on Wednesday. The team said he died Monday in his hometown of Columbia, S.C., following a lengthy illness. Hoyt went 98-68 with a 3.99 ERA in eight years in the majors. He also had 48 career complete games, including eight shutouts, and 10 saves. The 6-3 right-hander was the 1985 All-Star Game MVP, pitching three innings of one-run ball in the National League's 6-1 victory over the AL. That year with San Diego was the only All-Star selection of his career. Hoyt became a key part of Chicago's rotation in 1982, leading the AL in wins while going 19-15 with a 3.53 ERA in 39 games, including 32 starts. He followed that up with the best year of his career. He went 24-10 with a 3.66 ERA in 36 starts in 1983.

MLB locks out players

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport's collective bargaining agreement expired Wednesday night and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day. The strategy, management's equivalent of a strike under federal labor law, ended the sport's labor peace after 9,740 days over 261/2 years. Teams decided to force the long-anticipated confrontation during an offseason rather than risk players walking out during the summer, as they did in 1994. Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a work stoppage, but they have been accelerating toward a clash for more than two years.

Scherzer to receive $130M

Mets owner Steve Cohen promised a max effort bringing a World Series back to New York. Enter Max Scherzer, the newest ace in Queens. The Mets and the three-time Cy Young Award winner finalized a $130 million, three-year deal Wednesday, a contract that shattered baseball's record for highest average salary and forms a historically impressive 1-2 atop New York's rotation with Jacob deGrom. The 37-year-old Scherzer will earn $43.33 million per year, 20% higher than the previous mark, the $36 million Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is averaging in his $324 million, nine-year contract signed prior to the 2020 season.

Baez on board with Tigers

Javier Baez celebrated his 29th birthday Wednesday by signing a $140 million, six-year contact to play shortstop for the revitalized Detroit Tigers. Baez said the prime attractions were playing with Tigers star Miguel Cabrera and being part of a team possibly on the cusp of rising from the far back, much like the Chicago Cubs did in his early seasons before winning the 2016 World Series. The two-time All-Star provides Detroit a significant upgrade at shortstop. Niko Goodrum, Zack Short, Willi Castro and Harold Castro all played there for the Tigers last season.

Stroman heads to Cubs

Marcus Stroman is taking his talents to the Midwest. The ex-Mets pitcher announced on Wednesday via Twitter he would be playing his next season of Major League Baseball with the Chicago Cubs. Stroman spent two and half seasons as a Met after being traded to Flushing by the Blue Jays in the middle of the 2019 season. He opted out of the coronavirus-pandemic shortened 2020 season and returned in 2021 to start 33 games. He finished last season with a 3.02 ERA (10-13) through 179 innings pitched.

Closer to stay with Angels

Closer Raisel Iglesias agreed to a four-year, $58 million deal Wednesday night to stay with the Los Angeles Angels. Iglesias was outstanding in his first season with the Angels after they acquired him in a trade with Cincinnati a year ago. The Cuban right-hander had 34 saves while going 7-5 with a 2.57 ERA and 103 strikeouts with only 12 walks in 65 appearances. His 8.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio was the best of his career.

TENNIS

WTA halts play in China

In the strongest public stand against China taken by a sports body, the head of the women's professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all WTA tournaments there would be suspended because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official of sexual assault. Peng dropped out of public view after raising the allegations about former vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a Nov. 2 social media posting that was quickly taken down by Chinese authorities. China typically hosts about 10 women's tennis tournaments each year.

Serbia advances in Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic won his singles and doubles matches Wednesday to lead Serbia into the semifinals of the Davis Cup Finals with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Kazakhstan. The top-ranked Djokovic kept Serbia alive in the quarterfinal by defeating Alexander Bublik in straight sets in his singles match, then teamed up with Nikola Cacic in the deciding doubles for a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 win over Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov. Serbia reached the last four for the first time since 2017 and will face Croatia, which got past Italy on Monday.

BASKETBALL

Thumb surgery for Adebayo

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is likely out until at least mid-January. It's the first major injury of Adebayo's five pro seasons. He is averaging a career-best 18.7 points for Miami this season, along with 10.2 rebounds per game. Adebayo, an Olympic gold medalist this summer, was injured in Monday's loss to Denver. He underwent tests Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the full scope of the injury, and it was determined that he tore the ulnar collateral ligament. The timetable for his return isn't expected to be finalized until after surgery, which is scheduled for Sunday.

Lillard out at least 10 days

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is out for at least 10 days because of lower abdominal tendinopathy. Lillard missed Tuesday night's victory over the Detroit Pistons with the condition. An MRI confirmed the diagnosis, the Blazers announced Wednesday. Lillard will be evaluated again in 10 days. He will miss at least four upcoming games. The six-time All-Star is averaging 21.5 points and 7.8 assists through 20 games this season. Portland forward Nassir Little is also out for at least one week with a left ankle sprain. Little was injured Monday against Utah