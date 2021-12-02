Day care worker in Garland County accused of injuring 2-year-old girl, authorities say

A day care worker accused of injuring a 2-year-old girl at a site in Garland County in October was arrested Wednesday morning on a felony battery charge.

Hannah Michelle Sparks, 19, surrendered shortly before 9 a.m. on a warrant for second-degree battery, punishable by up to six years in prison, and was released on $2,500 bond a short time later.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Oct. 15, the Garland County sheriff's office received a report regarding a 2-year-old girl with "bruising and a laceration on her brow just above her left eye." She also reportedly had bruising on the left side of her back and a bite mark on her right arm.

The injuries were observed by one of the girl's parents after picking her up from Kiddie Kingdom Daycare, 3131 Airport Road. Photographs of the injuries were later provided to sheriff's investigator John Crow.

Crow later received an incident report from the director of Kiddie Kingdom that stated the girl had "continuously gotten off her cot during nap time and had to be put back down by Mrs. Hannah." The report noted Mrs. Hannah put the girl down "too hard" causing the girl to "hit her eyebrow on the side (of the cot)."

On Nov. 4, Sparks was interviewed at the sheriff's office after being read her Miranda rights and reportedly stated that during nap time the day of the injury she was the only adult in the classroom.

She stated she had to put the girl back onto her cot "several times." She reportedly admitted that the last time she put the girl back onto the cot facedown she "did it too hard" and caused her to hit her eyebrow on the hard corner of the cot.

Sparks reportedly stated the girl was crying, but "she only saw there was an injury later when she was changing her diaper." After further investigation, a warrant was issued for Sparks' arrest on the battery charge.

Sparks, who lists no prior criminal history, is set to appear on Jan. 10 in Garland County District Court, according to court records.