Playoff schedule

Today’s game

EIGHT MAN CHAMPIONSHIP At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock





Mountain Pine vs. Strong, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

All finals at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

CLASS 5A FINAL

Pulaski Academy vs. White Hall, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

Arkadelphia at Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson at Warren

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

Prescott at McGehee Booneville at Harding Academy

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Clarendon at Fordyce Poyen at McCrory

Saturday’s games

CLASS 6A FINAL

Greenwood vs. El Dorado, noon

CLASS 7A FINAL

Bryant vs. Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.