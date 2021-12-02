PODCAST: Basketball Hogs are 7-0 with room to improve









On this episode of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Bob Holt, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones take a look back at Arkansas' wins over Central Arkansas and Penn in the past week, and look ahead to this weekend's game against Arkansas-Little Rock.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.