Police: Man, 19, fatally shot in Fort Smith

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fort Smith that left a 19-year-old man dead Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of North 50th Street in reference to a shooting, according to a Twitter post from Fort Smith police.

As officers got to the scene, witnesses arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot victim who went into surgery, police said. The victim, Jeremiah Tabut, died as a result of his injuries, police said in a second post.

Authorities didn't immediately release the names of any suspects in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Fort Smith police asked anyone with information to call (479) 709-5000.












