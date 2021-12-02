Rep sets auditions for teen ensemble





The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will offer a spring 2022 Teen Ensemble Education Class, a small company of pre-professional actors that will meet weekly for advanced training and rehearsals.

Auditions will be held by appointment only, 5-8 p.m. Monday. Students in grades 9-12 should prepare a 32-bar cut of a song from the musical theater repertoire, with sheet music, and a one-minute monologue. Email education@therep.org for more information and an audition time slot.

The class will run 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 24-May 9 at the Rep, 601 Main St., with an 8 p.m. May 9 showcase performance. All participants are required to be fully vaccinated before the first session on Jan. 24.

[RELATED: Arkansas Repertory Theatre recruits top teen talent for its ‘Charlie Brown’]



