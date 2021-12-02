BOYS

ACORN 77, DANVILLE 47 Damian Bohlman poured in 24 points to power Acorn to a 30-point win over Danville at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. The Tigers (7-2) play Ozark today at 5:30 p.m. Andrew Watts finished with 18 for the Tigers. Ayden Hilton led the Little Johns (1-4) with 14 points.

ARKADELPHIA 72, WARREN 37 Antoine Palmer and Isaiah Salinas each scored 18 points in a blowout for Arkadelphia (3-1) at the FBT Bank & Mortgage Tournament in Fordyce. Ty’ron Hughes had 13 points and Nazjay Lambert finished with nine points for the Badgers. James Elgas also distributed 12 assists.

BOONEVILLE 76, TWO RIVERS 61 Sophomore Colton Fisher scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the third quarter to fuel Booneville to a win over Two Rivers at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. The 3-0 Bearcats face Dover today. Along with Fisher, Christopher Johnson and London Lee had 18 points apiece for the winners. Diego Casamayor led the Gators with 26 points.

DE QUEEN 62, DANVILLE 56 Will Dykes had 20 points for De Queen (4-1), which trailed 51-48 with less than four minutes remaining before rallying at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Cooper Young added 19 points and Jessie Parker scored 12 points for the Leopards. Ayden Hilton turned in a game-high 26 points for Danville (1-5).

FOUNTAIN LAKE 66, BEARDEN 21 Colby Lambert scored 16 points in a rout for Fountain Lake (3-1) during the Battle of the Cove Tournament at Magnet Cove. Evan East had 13 points and Landin Kizer delivered nine points for the Cobras, who jumped out to a 22-3, first-quarter lead. Fountain Lake eventually led 35-9 at halftime and 50-10 after three quarters. Ryder Howard had seven points to lead Bearden (2-3).

GREENBRIER 55, CLARKSVILLE 48 Greenbrier built a seven-point halftime lead and made it stand up in a close win over Clarksville. The Panthers won the game on the strength of their 20-of-24 shooting from the free throw line. Owen Ashlock had 12 points for the Panthers. Cody Qualls and Braxton Payne finished with 11 points each. Tobin Bush and Cade Davis finished with six and five points, respectively.

LAVACA 62, HACKETT 46 Kolby Glide-well’s 25-point effort helped carry Lavaca to a win over Hackett. Luke Watson added 10 for the Golden Arrows (6-1). The Arrows host Pea Ridge today.

OZARK 49, DE QUEEN 46 Eli Masingale and Kayden McAnally combined for 25 points to help power Ozark to a narrow win over De Queen at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. The Hillbillies used a 10-0 scoring run to help build a 27-21 halftime lead. De Queen’s Will Dykes led all scorers with 25 points. Paced by Masingale’s team-high 13 points, Ozark (2-3) will play Acorn today at 5:30 p.m.

POCAHONTAS 50, TUCKERMAN 42 Ely Baltz scored 18 points and Justin Dejournette followed with 15 points as Pocahontas (3-0) held on during the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Mason Baltz had 10 points for the Redskins, who led 28-25 at halftime. John Metzger totaled 15 points and David Platt added 12 points for Tuckerman (4-5), which lost its fourth game in a row.

TWO RIVERS 60, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 41 Diego Casamayor’s 22 points pushed Two Rivers (3-5) at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Diango Casamayor had 10 points for the Gators. Bradley Buckman had 19 points and Diego Hernandez put in 10 points for Western Yell County (4-8), which lost its sixth consecutive game.

WALDRON 44, PRAIRIE GROVE 41, OT Jayden McConnell and Ethan Mayberry finished with 11 points each as Waldron (7-2) advanced in the Duel at the Dome Tournament in West Fork.

WALNUT RIDGE 62, RIVERSIDE 33 Seven players scored at least four points for top-seeded Walnut Ridge (2-0), which rolled to victory in the Williams Baptist Tournament in its home town. Ty Flippo had 21 points and Jayden Hollister ended with nine points for the Bobcats, who led 29-13 at halftime before blowing the game open in the second half. Mason Andrew chipped in with eight points. Easton Hatch and Grayson Taylor each had nine points for Riverside (7-6), which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

WONDERVIEW 93, NEMO VISTA 71 Caleb Squires’ 42 points helped Wonderview (12-0) remain unbeaten and move to the finals of the Fast Break Classic in Quit-man. Sam Reynolds had 25 points and Dillon Gangluff logged 14 points for the Daredevils. Logan Harper led Nemo Vista (4-7) with 20 points while Benjamin Desalvo followed with 17 points. Patrick Perry also landed in double figures for the Red Hawks with 15 points.

GIRLS

ACORN 51, DANVILLE 41 Acorn built a 21-point against Danville before holding on for a win over Danville. Danville’s Lydia Stanley led all scorers with 23 points. Jalene Tolbert added 10. For Acorn, winners of five in a row, Sophie Strasner led the way with 22 points. The 8-2 Lady Tigers got 11 points from Daisy Dollar.

BOONEVILLE 60, TWO RIVERS 29 Balanced scoring helped lead Booneville to a 31-point blowout of Two Rivers at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Heaven Sanchez led the Lady Cats with 14 points. Joleigh Tate and Layla Byrun finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Lady Gators’ Kelsey Frost led all scorers with 19 points.

DE QUEEN 50, OZARK 47 Trailing 16-5 after one quarter and 33-14 at the half, the Lady Hillbillies opened the second half with a 26-9 scoring run before eventually falling at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Junior Belle Lindsey led the Lady Leopards (5-2) with a game-high 25 points. Lorel Morphew added 12.

DOVER 59, TWO RIVERS 32 Dover (4-2) bounced back from a loss Monday behind Logan Young’s 18 points Tuesday at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Avie Reams also had 12 points for the Lady Pirates. Emilee Akins scored 15 points for Two Rivers (2-6).

HOXIE 53, WALNUT RIDGE 42, OT Jaecie Brown churned out a game-high 29 points for Hoxie (3-1) at the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Bailey Prater followed with 14 points for the Lady Mustangs, who outscored their opponents 15-4 in the extra session after the teams were tied 38-38 at the end of regulation. Chloe Davis scored 18 points and Hannah Hatfield contributed 14 points for Walnut Ridge (0-3). Taylor Forrester closed with 10 points for the Lady Bobcats.

LAMAR 72, COUNTY LINE 35 Shae Taylor scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter to help Lamar to a win over County Line. The Lady Warriors (6-0) outscored County Line, 30-17, in the third quarter. Morgan Cochran added 12 points, and Bailee Cowell and Keirstyne Carr finished with nine points each. Kate Baptiste led County Line with 11 points.

MAYFLOWER 71, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 61 Kiki Williamson followed up Tuesday’s 20-point night with 30 points Wednesday in a victory for Mayflower (5-1) at the Joe Mallett Classic at Conway St. Joseph. Riley Whittington had 24 points and Hailey Francis collected 12 points for the Lady Eagles.

OZARK 43, DANVILLE 35 Briley Burns supplied 18 points for Ozark (4-3) in its win during the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Anna Woolsey had 11 points for the Lady Hillbillies. Lydia Stanley had 16 points and Jalene Tolbert tallied 13 points for Danville (1-4).

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 45, BIGELOW 42 Kamie Jenkins had 17 points for Southside Batesville (4-1) in the semifinals of the Fast Break Classic in Quitman. Callie Robbins finished with 13 points for the Lady Southerners. Jenna Starks’ 20 points and Aubrey Evans’ 14 points paced Bigelow (2-1), which led 24-17 at halftime.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 51, CARTHAGE, MO. 42 Caylan Koons scored 32 points as Har-Ber defeated Carthage during the opening round of the Carthage Invitational. The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 20-10 lead in the first quarter, then pulled away late after Carthage had cut it to 27-20 at halftime and 39-33 after three quarters. Destiny Roller added 10 points for Har-Ber, which played without Pacious McDaniel. The Lady Wildcats return to action at 5:30 p.m. today for a semifinal game.

WONDERVIEW 71, QUITMAN 61 Riley Gottsponer led the way with 16 points as Wonderview (10-2) advanced to the championship game of the Fast Break Classic in Quitman. Abbigail Baker scored 14 points and Layla Terry totaled 11 points for the Lady Daredevils. Taylor Hooten had 23 points and Silver Mulliniks contributed 20 points for Quitman (6-1).