Sey Young: Landlord never knew what missed him

"Note that venerable proverb: Children and fools always speak the truth. The deduction is plain: Adults and wise persons never speak it."

-- Mark Twain

Now that the statute of limitations has safely expired, I feel compelled to share my story, perhaps seeking forgiveness now that the Christmas season is upon us. Please be warned that my tale involves lying, which I must point out often receives a bad rap. That being said, no fact is more firmly established than that lying was a necessity in these circumstances, which involved the well-being of an 18-year- old, blind, three-legged Siamese cat name Caesar.

Go back to 1984. My wife and I were living in Louisiana when I accepted a job with Walmart in Bentonville, Ark. We had no children at that time, but our household included a German shepherd, a Doberman Pinscher, and four cats, one of which was the aforementioned 18-year-old, blind, three-legged Siamese cat name Caesar. (Hey, I'm an animal lover. Don't judge me.) Looking for rental property, it soon became clear that no one would rent me a house with said animal ensemble attached. Maybe a cat, maybe a small dog, but when I naively spoke the truth, the door was shut in my face. Clearly a new plan was needed. After all, Caesar wasn't getting any younger.

Then, in Bella Vista, I found the perfect house. It was a brand-new home on an isolated wooded lot near Lake Windsor. The owner lived in Kansas City and had built it for an investment. There was just one hitch; the lease said "No pets." I'm not proud of what I did next, but as I said before, I had to look out for the welfare of my aged cat. "No problem," I told the owner when he asked. Mission accomplished, but then a new problem arose. "I'm going to drive down next month to meet you and look the house over. Is that all right?" he asked. "Sure," I replied hesitatingly. "Just give us a call before you come so we can straighten up." And with that, the party of eight moved into Bella Vista.

That next month, with all thoughts of a potential visit forgotten, my wife and I invited our new friends Wendy and Bill over for a Saturday afternoon of games and my notorious Cajun-style spaghetti. In the midst of our revelry, the phone rang. Answering, I heard the voice on the other end announced himself as the now-forgotten landlord, who told me he would be there in 5 minutes!

The scene was chaos. Bill grabbed the dogs, Wendy and I each got 2 cats, and we piled into my old sedan while my wife stayed behind to hide the feeding bowls and assorted paraphernalia. With Caesar in my lap, we raced away into the bowels of Bella Vista like a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde leaving a bank heist, my two dogs sticking their heads out the rear windows like gawking tourists.

We returned home an hour later when the coast was clear, none of us too worse for the wear except possibly the old sedan. Fear not, dear reader, lest you think I continued to pursue that line of behavior; several months later I purchased a home in Bentonville, leaving deceit behind me. But do I regret my failure to be truthful on my leasing application? I'd be lying if I said I did. Did I mention my 18-year-old, blind, three-legged Siamese cat named Caesar?