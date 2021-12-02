Siloam Springs man sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Roger Lopez-Paz, 20, pleaded guilty Monday to rape.

A Siloam Springs police officer found Lopez-Paz and the girl in a parked vehicle in March, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, and she told of sexual activity with Lopez-Paz, according to the release.

Lopez-Paz told detectives he had sex with the girl, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Lopez-Paz to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He'll be required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.