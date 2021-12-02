Springdale's proposed 2022 budget includes pay raises for city staff

SPRINGDALE -- City employees would see pay increases if the City Council accepts the 2022 budget of $57 million proposed this week by Mayor Doug Sprouse.

The city earlier this year retained Johanson Group for a labor market study. The resulting report said the city needed to increase pay to all positions to keep the city competitive in the Northwest Arkansas job market.

This will cost the city about $3 million in 2022, said Colby Fulfer, the mayor's chief of staff.

The City Council will review the budget in an all-day work session Friday. The city's department heads will answer questions about requests for their budgets.

Sprouse and Fulfer both said the budget follows the city's practice of conservation in its spending. The city sits in good financial shape, with sales tax receipts up 12% over the last year, Fulfer said.

The 2022 operating budget of $52,924,050 calls for an 8% increase over the 2021's $52,849,050. A 6% increase is more typical, Fulfer said.

Expected revenue for the city in 2022 is $62,671,700 -- up 17% from $53,369,720 since 2020.

City officials also project an end to 2022 with nearly $5 million going into the budget's undedicated reserve fund. Council members often call on this fund for capital improvement projects throughout the city. Officials expect to end 2021 with $1.1 million added.

The 2020 census figures released earlier this year show Springdale with almost 90,000 people. The growth of the city has increased tax revenue but also has brought more responsibilities and costs to the city, Sprouse said.

Council members Tuesday received copies of Sprouse's proposed 2022 budget.

Council member Brian Powell said nothing stood out to him as a red flag.

"It seems fairly simple," he said. "Then it's up to us, the council, to make sure we spend the money wisely to get the most bang for the buck."

Council members Mike Overton and Mike Lawson deferred comment until they could review the budget in depth.

Labor Increases

Sprouse said the labor study found the city must compete for employees with the private sector more than with other cities in the region. The city invests a lot in starting positions, hoping employees will realize working for the city can be a good career.

The city provides ensured work hours, training and benefits workers might not find in the private sector, he said.

"We will never be able to match dollar for dollar what's paid in the private sector, but we work to add more value to the jobs with guaranteed work hours and benefits," Sprouse said.

The proposed pay increases are based on each job as it relates to the labor market.

Most full-time employees would see a 7% to 8% raise in pay, Fulfer said. Part-time compensation would rise about 4% or 5%.

He noted the increased pay rate will put about $32 million in the budget, and new positions will require about $700,000.

The Fire Department asked for seven new positions; Parks and Recreation, four; Planning Department, one; and District Court, one.

The Fire Department has asked for four upgraded administrative positions and three new civilian positions. The opening of three new fire stations over the last three years led to more positions for young firefighters, said Chief Blake Holte.

The Fire Department now needs to add three new battalion chiefs, who will join three current battalion chiefs for supervising the department's three shits, he said. As those promotions leave open positions, new firefighters would be hired to replace them.

"We've had rapid growth," he said Wednesday. "We've expanded the bottom of our organizational chart, without increasing management positions. We've created a challenge and stretched them thin."

The department asked for those positions in last year's budget and again at midyear. The council turned down the request both times.

A letter accompanying the Fire Department's budget request noted the new firefighters came to the department with little experience. The lack of experience requires more supervision and training, which can be attained by relieving those shift supervisors of some responsibilities, wrote outgoing Fire Chief Mike Irwin. His retirement from the department took effect Wednesday.

The total cost for three promotions would be $418,953 for the year. A community risk reduction official and two fire inspectors would cost the department $89,387; an additional mechanic, $55,069; and a second captain for the training division, $89,000.

The Parks and Recreation Department also is experiencing growing pains. The city in 2021 opened Shaw Family Park and expanded Randal Tyson Recreation Complex and the trail system. The city also added Forest Bowen Park in the annexation of Bethel Heights in 2020, and more parks expansion is planned.

The proposed 2022 budget includes two, new full-time maintenance positions and two full-time employees to run the Recreation Center at a cost of $122,574 a year, said Chad Wolf, director of Parks and Recreation.

A dearth of part-time employees or hires that quickly leave the positions also has hurt the department's manpower, he said.

Sitting Comfortably

Sprouse said the 2022 budget is the most "comfortable" he has proposed in his 12 years as mayor.

The 2021 balance between revenue and expenditures is expected to put $1,107,770 in the unreserved category. The city in 2019 had to pull $905,701 from the unreserved category to meet that year's budget of $54,274,426.

Economic advisers expect the rapid growth in the region and the city to continue. Springdale's sales tax revenue depends on larger items such as furniture and necessities, Sprouse explained. So the city's collections don't reach high highs or dip into low lows. The city's economic growth is steady.

"Springdale's money is earned going to the grocery store," Fulfer said. "We have a dependable city sales tax."

The city will benefit from money provided under the federal American Rescue Plan to bring economic relief during the continuing covid-19 pandemic, Sprouse said. The city received $10,000 in 2021 and will receive another $10,000 in 2022, he noted.

Sprouse said he pulled from several departments' budgets their requests for automobile replacements. Instead, the city will spend rescue plan money for those capital expenditures.

The Police Department typically replaces 14 patrol vehicles each year. The Fire Department will order a new pumper, which will replace the oldest on the street.

The rescue plan money has restrictions and even a time limit for spending the money, so the city always spends that money first, Sprouse explained.