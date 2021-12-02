FOOTBALL

Battle Line scores big

Arkansas' 34-17 win over Missouri on CBS averaged 2.96 million viewers last Friday, making it the most-watched college football game of the day.

The numbers, published by SportsMediaWatch.com, were the most for CBS in the matchup since 4.4 million viewers watched Missouri's 21-14 home win over the Razorbacks in 2014 to clinch their first SEC East title.

The Arkansas-Missouri game was the sixth-most watched college game last weekend, behind Ohio State at Michigan, Alabama at Auburn, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, Wisconsin at Minnesota and Penn State at Michigan.

Michigan's 42-27 win over Ohio State averaged nearly 15.9 million viewers, while the Iron Bowl in Auburn, Ala., averaged about 10.4 million.

The Razorbacks and Tigers outdrew these Black Friday broadcasts: Kansas State at Texas on Fox (2.86 million), North Carolina at North Carolina State on ESPN (2.68 million), and Cincinnati at East Carolina on ABC (2.39 million).

-- Matt Jones

Silver named to SEC team

University of Arkansas long snapper Jordan Silver was named Wednesday to the SEC Football Community Service Team.

Silver, a redshirt senior from Branson., has handled snapping duties on placekicks and punts for the fourth season in a row through 46 career games. He has a special teams grade of 72.3 per Pro Football Focus, the fourth-highest score on the team.

Silver has volunteered with numerous charities and organizations as a Razorback, including the Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Club, NWA Children's Hospital, Ambassadors of Compassion, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, and the Little Rock Air Force Veterans.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

Huntsville coach 'on leave'

Huntsville boys basketball coach Grant Myrick has been placed on leave, but he is still an employee with the school district.

"All I can tell you right now is that he is on leave," Huntsville athletic director Tom McCullough said Wednesday. "He is still employed, but he is on leave right now."

Assistant boys basketball coach River Gosvener, who was a star player at Huntsville, has been coaching the Eagles in Myrick's absence, McCullough said. Gosvener was a coach at Rogers High School last year before returning to his hometown this season.

"We hired him this year to coach junior high and seventh grade," said McCullough. "He has stepped in and taken that role right now. He's great. We're glad to have him."

The Eagles are 4-0 and are scheduled to host Siloam Springs on Friday before opening 4A-1 Conference play on Dec. 9 at Farmington.

-- Chip Souza

SOFTBALL

Pingel signs with Fort Scott

Rogers Heritage's Grace Pingel signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to play softball at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College.

She will start for her fourth straight season in center field in the spring for the Lady War Eagles. Pingel ranked second on the team with 10 stolen bases a year ago and finished the season with one error.

Heritage Coach Rodney Bowen said Pingel is a leader vocally and by example with good athleticism and a high softball I.Q.

-- Paul Boyd