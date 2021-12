1. Spears: "Princess of Pop."

2. Ono: One-time wife of John Lennon.

3. Arnaz: Ricky Ricardo.

4. Ryder: Once engaged to Johnny Depp.

5. Jackman: He played Wolverine.

6. Mitchell: Her songs include "Both Sides, Now."

7. Putin: Russian president.

8. Tarantino: Film director, producer.

9. Thurman: Star of "Dangerous Liaisons."

ANSWERS:

1. Britney

2. Yoko

3. Desi

4. Winona

5. Hugh

6. Joni

7. Vladimir

8. Quentin

9. Uma